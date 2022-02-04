Revive recognized as one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ad Age recognized Revive as one of its 2022 Best Places to Work based on an evaluation of six key employee satisfaction areas: company culture, company environment, employee benefits, employee development, employee engagement, and employee perks.

Already recognized as Healthcare Agency of the Year in 2020 and Best Agency to Work for in North America in 2021 by PRovoke Media, Revive continues to invest in hiring individuals who demonstrate incredible intelligence, drive, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and adherence to Revive’s core values – Respect, Own It, and Grow Always.

Revive’s culture is nurtured and respected by everyone – from the most tenured staff to the newest additions. It is this culture that has allowed us to navigate a global pandemic and universal crisis together.

– Mariko Miyamoto, Chief Talent and People Operations Officer, Revive

Through the Best Places to Work 2022 awards, Ad Age recognizes companies that have “navigated through a remarkable year that included a global pandemic and a deep recession along with calls to address social injustice and take a stand against racism.”

Revive Talent Director, Jordan Benkelman, speaks to the resilience of the Revive team, “Through all the unknowns of the past year, we adapted and figured it out – together. And I know this won’t make us complacent. It will motivate and inspire us to keep getting better.”

Visit Revive’s career page: https://www.reviveagency.com/careers/

About Revive

Revive, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective, works with brands who lead the way in health. Founded in 2009, Revive is one of the fastest-growing healthcare agencies in the industry, currently with over 140 employees. Revive is headquartered in Nashville, with staff located across the country. Revive’s employees are pathfinders and future-builders, uncovering and creating opportunities using distinctive insights about people navigating health. Clients have included some of the top brands in the health and healthcare space, with agency services including branding, marketing, advertising, communications, media strategy and buying, issues management, and data-driven marketing and analytics. Revive has won dozens of industry awards, including Healthcare Agency of the Year in 2020 and Best Agency to Work For in North America in 2021. For more information, visit www.reviveagency.com

Contacts

Chase Cleckner



Company: Revive



Phone: (615) 760-4543



Email: ccleckner@reviveagency.com

Related links: www.reviveagency.com