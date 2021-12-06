Revive Infrastructure Group Acquires Crown Utilities

Acquisition Adds Important New Management, Capabilities, Customers, and Geographies to the Revive Portfolio

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FTH–Revive Infrastructure Group, a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, announced today that it has acquired Crown Utilities in partnership with Sileo Capital and Brightwood Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Nampa, Idaho, Crown Utilities is a utility contractor with significant experience across multiple utilities and a focus on the telecommunications infrastructure sector. Crown offers a full range of services including boring, trenching, aerial and underground conduit and cable installation, and fiber and copper splicing to commercial and government customers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Crown Utilities. Crown brings several highly experienced senior managers with whom I have had personal and professional relationships for several years and who I know to be excellent operators,” said Shane Mace, Chief Executive Officer of Revive Infrastructure Group. “The addition of these experienced managers and talented base of employees, new capabilities and customers in the telecom sector, as well as exposure to the fast-growing Intermountain West region of the United States, makes for an excellent complement to Revive’s existing business.”

“In the Revive team we have found a true partnership with world class operators and industry veterans who value our customer relationships and our dedicated employees,” said Ken Killingbeck, Co-Founder and President of Crown Utilities. “With this partnership, Crown will not only gain valuable resources to better serve our customers, but it will enable us to enhance the benefits and growth opportunities that we can offer to our employees.”

The Crown Utilities brand will be retained and it will operate as the Intermountain West division of Revive Infrastructure Group. Ken Killingbeck will continue as President of Crown Utilities.

This is Revive’s second acquisition since Sileo Capital formed the company as part of the acquisition of Excel Utility Contractors in July 2021.

About Revive Infrastructure Group

Revive Infrastructure Group and its affiliate operating company, Excel Utility Contractors, provide critical infrastructure project management, construction, installation, and maintenance services to commercial and government customers in the telecommunication, water/wastewater and power industries.

About Crown Utilities

Crown Utilities is a utility contractor with significant experience across multiple utilities and a focus on the telecommunications infrastructure sector. Crown offers a full range of services including boring and trenching, aerial and underground conduit/cable installation, and fiber and copper splicing. Crown offers these services to commercial and government customers. For more information, please visit www.crownutilitiesllc.com.

About Sileo Capital

Sileo Capital (Si-lay-oh) is a unique independent sponsor that not only makes principal equity investments, but also provides strategy, operations, financial and transaction consulting. Sileo’s equity investments are focused on industries where its team has extensive transaction and operations experience (e.g., multi-unit, critical infrastructure services, government services, and waste management). Sileo deploys its financial and intellectual capital with North American-based companies where it can partner with intelligent, experienced people of high integrity and character to build businesses that it can be proud of and that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.sileocapital.com.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood’s team of more than 45 employees manages approximately $4 billion in capital (or of assets) on behalf of its investor base. For more information, please visit www.brightwoodlp.com.

