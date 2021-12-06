Revive Infrastructure Group Acquires Assets of Darrah Contracting

Acquisition Enhances Ability to Serve Key Customers in Missouri

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FTH–Revive Infrastructure Group, a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Darrah Contracting in partnership with Sileo Capital and Brightwood Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pacific, Missouri, Darrah Contracting is a utility contractor providing directional boring, potholing and hydro excavating services across the Missouri utility infrastructure market.

“With this acquisition we are adding more than 25 experienced and talented managers and employees to the Revive and Excel team in Missouri. In addition, we are adding more than 50 pieces of valuable equipment that will be utilized to significantly expand our relationships with several strategic customers. Much of this work will be under master service agreements which will provide us with a higher percentage of revenue from recurring work.,” said Keith Record, President of Excel Utility Contractors.

“I have had a personal relationship with Keith for most of my life and I have known Excel as a formidable infrastructure services provider in the Missouri market for more than a decade,.” said Dustin Darrah, Co-Founder and President of Darrah Contracting. “I am excited to join forces with Excel and to provide enhanced benefits and growth opportunities for Darrah’s employees.”

This is Revive’s third acquisition since Sileo Capital formed the company as part of the acquisition of Excel Utility Contractors in July 2021.

About Revive Infrastructure Group

Revive Infrastructure Group and its affiliate operating companies, Excel Utility Contractors and Crown Utilities, provide critical infrastructure project management, construction, installation, and maintenance services to commercial and government customers in the telecommunication, water/wastewater and power industries.

About Darrah Contracting

Darrah Contracting is a utility contractor providing directional boring, potholing and hydro excavating services across the Missouri utility infrastructure market.

About Sileo Capital

Sileo Capital (Si-lay-oh) is a unique independent sponsor that not only makes principal equity investments, but also provides strategy, operations, financial and transaction consulting. Sileo’s equity investments are focused on industries where its team has extensive transaction and operations experience (e.g., multi-unit, critical infrastructure services, government services, and waste management). Sileo deploys its financial and intellectual capital with North American-based companies where it can partner with intelligent, experienced people of high integrity and character to build businesses that it can be proud of and that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.sileocapital.com.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood’s team of more than 45 employees manages approximately $4 billion in capital (or of assets) on behalf of its investor base. For more information, please visit www.brightwoodlp.com.

Contacts

Jake LaJoie



(404) 909.7657



jake@sileocapital.com