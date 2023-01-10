ReverseEngineering.com® 2023 Fusion 360 Faro and Romer Arms Add-In is Now Released

Customer Input drives shop floor reverse engineering and 3D scanning workflow

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReverseEngineering.com®, the world’s leading CAD/CAM Integrated reverse engineering and 3D scanning software, today announced the release of ReverseEngineering.com 2023 Fusion 360 Faro and Romer Arms add-in.





Manufacturers worldwide will be able to use their PCMMs and turn them into a powerful modeling tool. The Fusion 360 PCMM add-in was developed with a shop floor driven focus, that helps ensure operators can 3D capture, 3D measure, 3D scan and 3D model physical part features and complex surfaces quickly. Machine shops can now bypass stand-alone scanning software by using this CAD integrated reverse engineering add-in directly in Fusion 360 as the front end to their 3D scanning hardware.

“This game changing solution connects Faro and Romer arms to Autodesk Fusion 360. The tight integration with the CAD software enables engineers to seamlessly 3D-measure directly in the Fusion 360 environment. End-users will be able to efficiently and effectively use scanned data from their portable measuring arms, to create a 3D model. When the shop floor operator holds the PCMM probe and visually sees a tracking point moving on the Fusion 360 screen, their expression is one of amazement. Improvements to the ReverseEngineering.com add-in is directly driven by shop floor users’ feedback. Once a feature is captured, it can be measured, using the Fusion 360 Inspect tool, to ensure it is within tolerance of micrometers or calipers. Manufacturers benefit from an immediate ROI after their scanning operators gain confidence with the PCMM integration. Ultimately, they now have a power tool that is a 3D digital caliper/micrometer, allowing operators to create 3D models in real time,” said Braxton Carter, CEO/President of ReverseEngineering.com.

2023 Fusion 360 Faro and Romer Arms Add-In Enhancements

Reverse Engineering Workflow Connect, 3D scan, part setup 3D capture point clouds and generation of STL mesh Software guided menus assist with 3D capture and mouse commands Create scanned raw models against scan data in real time Utilize mesh tools in Fusion 360, from organic modeling to facet clean-up for wire frame and solid model creation



3D Scan Visualize Observe 2D tracking point position (DRO) when taking 2D or profile cross sections through a physical part



3D Scan and view Improved interface for quick connect, scan data collection and visualization, without the CAD software up and running



Reality Capture Point Cloud Support E57 read/write support Visualize, decimate and process massive full color data sets Improved tools for extraction of feature geometry, geometry rip-out and machine replacement



3D Digitize Hard Probe Faro Arm can be used instead of the mouse to create a sketch, select sketch and trace the entity or feature in real time



3D Data Capture Modes Top-down workflow with either Automatic or Manual data capture control Automatic Mode – Digitize by time or distance or capturing 3D digitized points Manual Mode – Control capture of single point probe



About ReverseEngineering.com

ReverseEngineering.com, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is the leading company dedicated to direct CAD reverse engineering and measurement software solutions worldwide. Founded in 1995, ReverseEngineering.com develops and markets 3D scanning software tool sets that accurately, quickly, and easily manage digitized data from portable and traditional CMMs, laser trackers, and laser scanners into CAD/CAM systems as easily modifiable parametric sketches. Providing what is essentially a universal front end for reverse engineering, we have eliminated the data translation issues usually associated with reverse engineering and related applications. 3D Scanning services support mold making, automotive, medical, aerospace, consumer products, education, generator repair services, gas turbine repair services, shipbuilding rip out and repair, oil & gas, rotating equipment pump rebuild and prototyping. ReverseEngineering.com is an Ansys SpaceClaim partner, PTC Silver Partner, Autodesk Inventor/Fusion 360 certified partner, Solidworks Certified Gold partner, MasterCam, Kubotek, Onshape, and SIEMENS NX / Solidedge solution partner. Customers include PENSKE Technology Group, GE Healthcare, U.S. Army Special Forces, Los Alamos Labs, U.S Air Force and the U.S. Navy.

HighRES, Inc. dba ReverseEngineering.com is privately held.



Visit www.ReverseEngineering.com for more information.

ReverseEngineering.com® is a registered trademark of HighRES, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Sophia Bell



Phone: +1 858.488.5231



mediarelations@reverseengineering.com