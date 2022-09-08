Revelo Releases First “Latin America Remote Tech Talent Report”

1st Annual Report Reveals Strong Alignment Between U.S. Demand and Expertise of Remote Tech Talent in Latin America

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revelo, the hyper-growth technology company offering the largest online platform for U.S. companies to hire remote engineering talent in Latin America, has released their first Latin America Remote Tech Talent Report on the heels of the publication of their recent Remote Hiring Maturity in U.S. Tech Survey. For this report, Revelo analyzed data from more than 124,000 software developers who are part of Revelo’s 12 country, pre-vetted talent network to showcase the depth of technical expertise among Latin American tech talent as it relates to the demand for specific skills in the U.S. tech market and the appeal and viability of Latin America as a solution to the U.S. tech talent shortage.

Key findings of the study include:

The majority of Revelo’s talent pool closely mirrors the global trend and most in-demand talent for the U.S. with full-stack developers accounting for 25%, followed by front-end developers at 24% and back-end at 20%. 57% of developers have three or more years of experience. This is a positive sign for companies looking to hire mid-level and senior developers, highly sought-after positions in the U.S.

More than two-thirds of Latin America tech talent have an intermediate or higher level of English proficiency, with half of them having advanced proficiency in English.

50% of developers have a Bachelor’s degree, and an additional 14% have completed advanced specializations or post-graduate degrees.

With the tech industry in Latin America growing rapidly, and an abundance of new startups and established companies expanding their operations, the continued growth and depth of experienced tech professionals across the region continues to flourish. According to data from Statista, Brazil and Mexico, Latin America’s two largest economies, are among the top 15 countries in the world for the number of unicorns, with Brazil being in the top 10. These startups are helping transform the Latin American economy and are playing a major role in the region’s digital revolution.

Lachlan de Crespigny, co-founder of Revelo said, “Data from our talent network clearly shows the alignment of Latin American talent in terms of skills, seniority, and English proficiency requirements of the U.S. tech industry. With Revelo, companies seeking to bridge the talent gap and build high performing teams can seamlessly find the mid-level and senior developers within their time zones to work remotely and synchronously with their U.S. based teams. Access to the best talent will be a key driver of the next wave of innovation in the U.S. tech market and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

About Revelo

Revelo is a technology company offering the largest online platform for U.S. companies to hire remote software developers in U.S. time zones. Representing a talent pool of 300,000 Latin-America-based technology professionals, Revelo’s platform enables U.S. companies to source, hire and manage highly qualified, English-speaking, full-time remote tech talent in U.S. time zones. With capabilities including managing payroll, candidate benefits, taxes, and local compliance, Revelo provides an end-to-end, turnkey solution for sourcing, hiring and managing hard-to-find software developers quickly and easily. Revelo has helped hundreds of companies, from startups to Fortune 500s, build and scale their Engineering teams. For more information, visit https://revelo.com

