Reveal Group Celebrates Global Partner of the Year Accolade at SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards 2024

Reveal Group, a North American leader in Intelligent Automation services, proudly announces its recognition as Global Partner of the Year, in addition to three prestigious wins at the SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards 2024. These awards reflect Reveal Group's decade-long partnership with SS&C Blue Prism, and its successful delivery of high-quality, transformative intelligent automation solutions to clients globally.





The SS&C Blue Prism Partner Excellence Awards honor partners who have demonstrated remarkable achievements in designing and delivering impactful digital solutions using Blue Prism’s Intelligent Automation technology. This year’s ceremony saw Reveal Group taking home the following awards:

Partner of the Year, Global

Intelligent Automation with ISV Solution, Global

Intelligent Automation with ISV Solution, Americas

Client Business Impact: Healthcare, Americas

Reveal Group has established a strong reputation as the go-to experts for solving complex business problems. The expert team at Reveal Group continues to lead the way in pioneering innovative solutions and fostering a collaborative culture within the automation ecosystem.

“This prestigious award acknowledges Reveal Group’s unparalleled expertise, innovation, and dedication to delivering value for our clients through comprehensive intelligent automation programs,” said Xavier Hanson, Partner at Reveal Group. “We are deeply honored to be recognized by SS&C Blue Prism and proud of the transformative impact we’ve achieved with our clients. We remain committed to driving innovation and value-focused solutions well into the future.”

While there were many projects contributing to Reveal Group’s accolades, a key solution expanded the scope of a healthcare client’s intelligent automation program by combining Blue Prism Digital Workers, SS&C Blue Prism Document Automation and ABBYY Vantage for handwriting extraction, and C TWO for bot orchestration. With a direct impact on patient care, the automated solutions leveraging these complementary technologies drive significant business outcomes by streamlining processes and enhancing healthcare provider productivity.

Reveal Group continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with Blue Prism’s Intelligent Automation platform. As Reveal Group celebrates these remarkable achievements, it remains committed to leading the way in intelligent automation, helping clients navigate their digital journeys, and unlocking new levels of efficiency and performance.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group is an award-winning, industry-leading, and highly accredited Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients Automate Better™ since 2005. Our expert team implements innovative solutions that deliver significant economic payback and rapidly improve business performance across North America.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

