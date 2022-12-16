Reveal Announces New Collaboration with Ashurst as Part of Major Asia-Pacific Expansion

CHICAGO & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reveal-Brainspace announced today that global law firm Ashurst has selected Reveal’s leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, to deliver new services powered by AI capabilities for investigations support.

Ashurst is an early adopter of Reveal’s full suite of tools in Australia. Reveal’s platform translates complex data into intuitive, easy-to-understand graphics, enabling patterns and relationships to be visualised and understood quickly. It also makes available cutting-edge AI capabilities such as sentiment analysis to provide deep and fast insights into complex document sets.

Ashurst’s award winning NewLaw team, Ashurst Advance, will work with the firm’s legal experts to optimise Reveal’s powerful tools as the firm continues to unlock opportunities to deliver innovative and holistic legal and business solutions to its clients across the five core NewLaw capabilities: Advanced Delivery, Legal Managed Services, Digital, Legal Operations and Flexible Resourcing.

Reveal’s industry-leading AI, investigative review and automated data analytics functionality will help Ashurst to optimise its client services by assisting to gain rapid insights for their most critical and complex investigative and legal matters, providing our lawyers with key areas of focus in a fraction of the time of a traditional review.

“Working with Ashurst is an exciting development as Reveal continues to expand in the Asia-Pacific region – a strategically significant region for Reveal and the entire legal industry,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal-Brainspace. “We look forward to working on-the-ground with the talented Australian legal and NewLaw practitioners at Ashurst to support their wide variety of workflows and help them target new market opportunities through solving the increasingly complex problems with custom solutions that will meet their clients’ unique needs.”

“Innovation and disruption are core to Ashurst’s values,” said Hilary Goodier, partner and Co-head of Ashurst’s global NewLaw division Ashurst Advance. “We’re excited to be the first in market to adopt Reveal’s full suite of market leading technology and AI capabilities. Our partnership with Reveal will offer our clients access to the most innovative tech support tools in the legal industry. This technology will be seamlessly adopted into our already extensive NewLaw offering, to help assist in solving our clients’ most complex legal and business challenges.”

The collaboration with Ashurst marks a significant moment for Reveal’s ongoing expansion into new global markets, including APAC. Most recently, Reveal opened a new office in Sydney, with plans for further expansion this year and beyond. Reveal also has a growing presence in Singapore, Korea, Japan and India.

To find out more about Ashurst, visit https://www.ashurst.com/.

For more information about Reveal-Brainspace and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organisations, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

About Ashurst

Ashurst is a leading international law firm with world class capability and a prestigious global client base. The firm’s in-depth understanding of its clients and commitment to providing exceptional standards of service has seen it become a trusted adviser to local and global corporates, financial institutions and governments on all areas of commercial law. The firm’s people are its greatest asset and it brings together lawyers of the highest calibre with the technical knowledge, industry experience and regional know-how to provide the incisive advice clients need.

Ashurst has 30 offices in 17 countries and offers the reach and insight of a global network, combined with the knowledge and understanding of local markets. With 400 partners and a further 1,600 lawyers working across 11 different time zones, the firm is able to respond to clients wherever and whenever required. As a global team, Ashurst has a reputation for successfully managing large and complex multi-jurisdictional transactions, disputes and projects and delivering outstanding outcomes for clients.

