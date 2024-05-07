Reveal Acquires Onna, Further Bolstering Its AI-Powered eDiscovery Platform With Superior Data Collection

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, today announced its acquisition of Onna Technologies, a leading provider in helping companies manage unstructured data from cloud-based collaboration tools. With this strategic acquisition of the clear industry leader in data collection, analysis and action, Reveal is significantly enhancing the “left side” of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) and its end-to-end eDiscovery platform. From collection to the courtroom, Reveal provides the most comprehensive spectrum of AI-powered software solutions in the legal industry and beyond.





With the increase in digital collaboration, as noted in the latest State of the Industry report from eDiscovery Today, nearly 90% of corporate respondents must collect collaboration data for their legal cases. Relied on by enterprise organizations across the globe, Onna has created the premier software solution that addresses this need with its superior technology that allows for effortless data gathering, deep analysis, and management. The company’s advanced capabilities enable users to connect, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place, using an extensive library of pre-built, no-code connectors that tap into complex data sources, including collaboration tools like Slack, Teams, and Zendesk, and next-generation digital records.

“At Reveal, our mission has always been to provide the best solutions for our customers, enabling them to interact with data more efficiently and effectively,” said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. “The acquisition of Onna integrates the most advanced data connection software and actionable tools into our ecosystem, enhancing our ability to funnel critical information seamlessly from collection to analysis. This not only makes the process more cost-efficient but also significantly decreases legal risk.”

The acquisition comes at a time when enterprises are grappling with the sheer volume of unstructured data produced by modern communication and collaboration tools. Onna’s integration into Reveal’s eDiscovery platform will allow for the defensible collection of data across the digital workplace, empowering corporate legal teams to cull data efficiently, reduce the volume for faster review-to-insight, thereby lowering costs and legal risks for clients.

Streamlined Data Collection and Analysis: Access a wide array of pre-built, no-code connectors for efficient data collection from modern collaboration tools like Slack and Teams, integrating seamlessly into Reveal’s eDiscovery platform for streamlined data capture and early case assessment.

Access a wide array of pre-built, no-code connectors for efficient data collection from modern collaboration tools like Slack and Teams, integrating seamlessly into Reveal’s eDiscovery platform for streamlined data capture and early case assessment. Cost and Time Efficiency: Enhanced analytical tools and reduced data volume for review lower eDiscovery costs and accelerate the review process, providing significant time and cost savings for clients.

Enhanced analytical tools and reduced data volume for review lower eDiscovery costs and accelerate the review process, providing significant time and cost savings for clients. Minimized Legal Risk and Enhanced Compliance: Advanced data management features ensure defensible data practices with comprehensive audit logs, minimizing legal risks associated with data handling and compliance.

Advanced data management features ensure defensible data practices with comprehensive audit logs, minimizing legal risks associated with data handling and compliance. User-Centric Technology Integration: The merger combines Onna’s intuitive, user-friendly technology with Reveal’s robust eDiscovery tools, creating a seamless, end-to-end solution that improves productivity and user satisfaction across legal teams.

The merger combines Onna’s intuitive, user-friendly technology with Reveal’s robust eDiscovery tools, creating a seamless, end-to-end solution that improves productivity and user satisfaction across legal teams. Flexible Deployment Options: The acquisition allows customers the freedom to utilize Onna’s data connector and collection technology either as a standalone solution or integrated within Reveal’s comprehensive eDiscovery platform. This flexibility ensures that clients can tailor their data management approach to best fit their specific needs and existing workflows.

“With the purchase of Onna, we’re not just delivering powerful technology; we’re providing a user-centric experience our customers genuinely want to use,” Jisa added. “The decision to add Onna to the Reveal platform was an easy one and will provide yet another way for our clients to easily manage and extract value from their data.”

The acquisition and integration of Onna technology directly aligns with Reveal’s mission to automate the practice of law and transform how legal professionals, from solo practitioners to Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies, leverage the most advanced AI technology available to drive the eDiscovery process. The combined expertise of Reveal and Onna is poised to set new industry standards in data collection and management.

For more information about Reveal and the acquisition of Onna, please visit www.revealdata.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal’s software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

