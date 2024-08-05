RevBits Receives Double Recognition in the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for Endpoint Security and Privileged Access Management

Cybersecurity Solutions provider RevBits named as a winner for Endpoint Detection in the Product or Service Category for its Endpoint Security solution and a Recognized Finalist in Access and Identity Management for its Privileged Access Management Solution





MINEOLA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevBits announced that it won the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Endpoint Detection for RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR and as a recognized finalist in Identity Access & Management for RevBits Privileged Access Management. The Fortress Cybersecurity Award, administered through The Business Intelligence Group, seeks to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from threats.

RevBits is pleased to be awarded as a category winner for its EPS & EDR solution and reaching the finalist group for PAM.

2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award – Winner / Product or Services / Endpoint Detection RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR



2024 Fortress Cybersecurity – Recognized Finalist / Identity & Access Management RevBits Privileged Access Management



“We have made great strides in developing the most capable EPS & EDR solution available. Our patented anti-rootkit technology, protecting kernel-based attacks, is a critical component of endpoint security,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “It would have blocked the recent, devastating, worldwide meltdown of a reported over eight million Windows systems, the loss of tens of billions of dollars and the uncountable days of disruption in the lives of millions of people.”

“Our Endpoint Security (EPS) & EDR solution is a key product in our suite of enterprise solutions,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “The EPS marketplace is competitive, and to have been recognized by Fortress is a great honor. “Our development efforts on EPS have been centered on building a 100% detection capability with Zero-false positive reporting, and is deployable in multiple deployment types, including Air-Gap environments. We have made great strides in developing the most capable EPS & EDR solution available. For example, we developed an Anti-rootkit technology to protect against kernel-level malware attacks and has been awarded a U.S. Patent. In terms of our PAM solution, it’s a unique product in the market, offering seven different access management modules.”

About RevBits



Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering multiple advanced security tools, that can be administered through a unified security platform, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England, Antwerp, Belgium, and Amman, Jordan. For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Neal Hesterberg



Vice President of Business Development



neal.hesterberg@revbits.com