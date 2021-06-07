Revation Systems Named 2021 ‘Hot Vendor’ in Artificial Intelligence for the Intelligent Contact Center by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems, a leader in cloud-based, compliant messaging and communications, today announced the company has been included in the list of 2021 ‘Hot Vendors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Intelligent Contact Center’ by Aragon Research.

Revation’s flagship solution, LinkLive, is unified communications software hosted in the cloud that offers a broad range of capabilities. LinkLive offers advanced, sophisticated contact center capabilities like rich digital messaging, skills-based routing, session recording, lightweight workforce management, agent scheduling and quality monitoring tools. LinkLive’s artificial intelligence capability provides a human-connected bot designed to enhance customer experience by seamlessly passing communication from self-serve channels to a human-to-human connection.

“We believe that this recognition validates our innovative use of AI to make communication transitions between chatbots and live agents seamless in a contact center environment,” said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems. “As digital communications accelerate, the automation of both internal communications among associates and external communications with customers is critical and our platform is ideal for both simple and complex use cases.”

Part I of Aragon Research’s Hot Vendors for 2021 recognizes noteworthy, visionary, and innovative vendors in three markets: artificial intelligence for the intelligent contact center, conversational AI, and sales enablement. Contact centers need AI tools like virtual agents and voice and data analytics to become intelligent and remain competitive. Aragon identified 4 vendors in AI for ICC that are making a difference in the market.

About Revation Systems

Revation Systems makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help people live healthier lives and achieve financial security. LinkLive by Revation is the industry’s first all-in-one cloud-based unified communications platform to deliver secure and compliant messaging including real-time video, live-chat, instant messaging (IM), IM hunt groups, SMS and email. Additionally, Revation is the first to offer presence capabilities, which alert customers in real-time to service personnel’s availability. Trusted by healthcare, banking and other organizations managing sensitive data, LinkLive is HIPAA compliant and HITRUST CSF certified.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Contacts

Maren Lodge



612-404-2440



pr@revation.com