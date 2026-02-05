ReturnPro Partners with Clarity to Bring AI-Powered Fraud Detection to Retail Returns

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReturnPro, the industry leader in end-to-end returns management and reverse logistics, today announced a strategic partnership with Clarity, the category-defining item intelligence platform, to introduce AI-powered fraud detection technology designed to identify counterfeit, altered, and fraudulent returns and flag missing accessories at the point of return.

Clarity’s technology delivers verification in just 3.2 seconds, enabling data-driven fraud detection quickly and at scale. By eliminating the need for manual inspections, associates can make confident return decisions that stop malicious activity earlier and improve both customer experience and operational efficiency.

Returns fraud has become a growing crisis for retailers, now estimated to exceed $100 billion annually, with approximately 10% of all returns considered fraudulent, according to the National Retail Federation. Traditional approaches rely on blunt restrictions that frustrate good customers while failing to stop bad actors.

Clarity's AI technology combines diagnostic-grade X-ray intelligence with computer vision and AI to see inside the actual product, without opening the box; comparing each returned item against its original manufacturer profile and detecting counterfeits, component swaps, and product manipulation that manual inspection routinely misses.

Sender Shamiss, co-founder and CEO of ReturnPro said, “Returns have outgrown fragmented tools and short-term fixes. What retailers need now is an intelligent, end-to-end solution built for the scale and complexity of modern commerce. Our partnership with Clarity accelerates that vision by enabling retailers to detect fraud earlier, operate with greater precision, and unlock more value across the entire returns lifecycle.”

Through the partnership, ReturnPro will use this technology in its North America returns centers, enabling fraud detection across more than 20 million units processed annually. Initial use cases will focus on high-risk categories including electronics, luxury goods, hard goods, and other high-value or frequently abused merchandise. Clarity is already working with national retailers to deploy this technology in fulfillment and processing centers.

“Returns fraud is a $100 billion problem, and the old approach of spot-checking high-risk items simply doesn’t work,” said Andy Ruben, CEO of Clarity. “Clarity allows retailers to verify every return at the speed operations demand. This is AI that delivers immediate value - stopping real fraud and protecting real margin.”

By combining Clarity’s AI-powered verification with ReturnPro’s end-to-end returns platform, retailers gain the ability to stop fraud at the point of return and tie fraudulent activity back to the original customer. This in turn helps to identify repeat offenders and prevent losses from compounding across channels.

About ReturnPro:

Co-founded in 2008, ReturnPro helps retailers, brands, and 3P sellers solve returns by addressing every part of the post-purchase experience from returns initiation all the way to the second shelf. We offer a connected suite of returns management SaaS, reverse supply chain, and ReCommerce services, under one roof, to deliver extraordinary results, boost revenue, drive efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and increase customer satisfaction. ReturnPro works with retailers, eCommerce brands, and vendors, to deliver the smartest choices for every touch, movement, and pricing decision, while also preventing items from unnecessarily ending up in landfills.

About Clarity:

Founded in 2025, Clarity is a hardware and software platform delivering item-level intelligence for retail returns and reverse logistics. Using x-ray imaging paired with proprietary AI-driven classification, Clarity verifies products and accessories with precision at point of return and at depot scale. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing retail and logistics workflows, Clarity helps retailers reduce fraud, accelerate throughput, and transform returns from a cost center into a source of operational advantage. Clarity is built for high-volume retail environments where speed, accuracy, and trust matter most.

