Retired General David Petraeus Invests in Hypori

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edgecompute–Hypori, the award-winning SaaS company transforming secure access to data at the edge, is honored to announce that retired General David H. Petraeus has personally invested capital in Hypori. Petraeus has a distinguished career in the US military, was the Director of the CIA and is known for being a strong advocate for developing leading-edge technological innovation in Defense.





“I am very excited to invest personally in Hypori,” said General Petraeus. “The transformative technology that Hypori has developed will be of enormous value in helping protect our national infrastructure and businesses. In today’s world of aggressive criminal cyber threats, having a proven, zero-trust solution to protect both commercial and government interests by protecting data in transit or at rest will be of significant impact.”

Hypori CEO Jared Shepard stated, “We are honored to have General Petraeus’ support. It is a testament to the value, potential, and relevance of Hypori’s approach to secure access at the edge, especially in the Defense and National Security communities.”

General Petraeus served over 37 years in the U.S. Army, culminating his career with six consecutive commands as a general officer, five in combat. He subsequently served as Director of the CIA during a period of significant achievements in the global War on Terror.

About Hypori

Hypori is the award-winning SaaS company transforming secure access to data at the edge. Hypori empowers businesses and government agencies globally to protect data within their enterprise by preventing data at rest or in transit outside the enterprise. Hypori’s zero-trust virtual workspace on any device frees customers from liability and security risks with 100% separation of data and preserves privacy for the end-user. Hypori is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Reston, VA with a technology hub in Austin, TX.

