Retina Raises $8 Million Series A to Transform E-Commerce Customer Acquisition

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAC—Retina, the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company, today announced it raised an $8 million Series A to transform how high-growth brands acquire, retain and expand their most valuable customers. The funding will be used to drive the company’s growth, continue its hiring spree, and expand the capabilities of its digital platform with existing integrations and partners, including Facebook, Google, Shopify, Segment, and Experian.

Retina is the glue that enables brands to make better customer acquisition and service decisions through its AI, machine learning, and data analytics. Its platform is privacy-centric and gives marketers proven insights — without relying on cookies or IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) — that drive improved customer targeting and brand loyalty.

“The response to our platform has been overwhelmingly positive and the company has achieved impressive growth over the last year,” said Emad Hasan, Co-Founder and CEO of Retina. “We’ve been arming e-commerce companies with actionable customer insights that rivals data from the likes of Amazon. With Retina, brands can effectively target and thoughtfully engage with their highest value customers, as well as measure the value of ongoing campaigns in near real-time.”

“Retina is our crystal ball when it comes to understanding how profitable our customers are and, in turn, how profitable we are as a business,” said Sujay Kar, Vice President of Strategic Analytics and Business Insights at Dollar Shave Club. “Retina provides a predictive customer lifetime value for each customer on their first purchase, and over the course of three, five, and ten years. These insights help us prioritize our highest value customers and engage with them at different lifecycle stages and deliver value.”

The round was led by Alpha Intelligence Capital and Vertical Venture Partners. Additionally, Uday Sandhu, General Partner of AI Capital Partners, AIC’s U.S.-based fund, has joined the company’s board of directors.

“There’s an incredible demand for innovation in both marketing and digital commerce now that third-party cookies are coming off the table,” said Sandhu. “Retina has emerged as the company best equipped to address this demand with its first-party data and privacy-centric platform. They have an enormous opportunity ahead and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

