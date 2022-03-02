Rethink Education Expands Team With the Addition of Managing Partner, Andre Bennin

Bennin joins Rethink Education at a pivotal moment for Rethink Education, one of the country’s leading edtech impact investing firms

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EdTech—Rethink Education, a leading impact venture capital firm focused on education, has announced the addition of Andre (Dre) Bennin as Managing Partner. As Managing Partner, Bennin will be a key player in both firm strategy and leading investments: actively shaping the Rethink Education portfolio, positioning, and thesis.

Bennin joins Rethink Education from Juvo Ventures, where he was Managing Partner focused on sourcing and leading investments, in addition to serving as a member of the fund’s investment committee. Before Juvo, Bennin served as Managing Director of Corporate Development for the Strada Education Network where he played an integral role in the organization’s transition to its mission of completion with purpose. Bennin earned his BA in Molecular Biology and his Juris Doctorate from Brigham Young University.

“Andre Bennin is a remarkable human being: kind, generous, strong, modest, loyal, a deep thinker, and an unstoppable force. I have worked with him since 2014: he has been a limited partner in Rethink, a co-investor, and a thought partner. He has a deep background in edtech – as an investor, board member and thought leader. When I saw the chance to recruit him I acted decisively…and got very lucky! With his experience in science, the law, state, and federal government, in addition to his perspective as an immigrant from Africa, and as a successful investor in private equity as well as venture capital projects, Andre brings many new capabilities to Rethink Education,” said Matt Greenfield, Managing Partner of Rethink Education.

Outside of his work at Rethink Education, Bennin has served on the boards of APDS, Stride Funding, Riipen, EnGen, Authess, Edquity, BridgeEdu, Roadtrip Nation and many more. He also served on the Advisory Board for Teach for America Indianapolis, Kenzie Academy and GSV Ventures. Bennin has been recognized as one of 2020’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine.

“I am thrilled and humbled to join such a talented team and firm. I have known the Rethink Education team for almost a decade and have always admired their overall high level of integrity and thoughtful approach to investing in the education space. I look forward to continuing the legacy of finding the best founders and companies that are disrupting education while creating impact,” said Andre Bennin, Managing Partner of Rethink Education.

In addition to Bennin, Rethink Education welcomed a new Associate, Bridget Duru. Duru previously worked at EY Parthenon focused on commercial due diligence for companies in the consumer and education sectors.

