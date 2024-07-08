Retailer Expands Verint AI-Powered Bots Across E-Commerce and Contact Center

Brand Looking to Increase Website Containment, Reduce Contact Center Cost and Elevate CX





MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a leading online retailer is expanding its Verint deployment to deliver AI business outcomes now™ across their e-commerce website and their contact center.

The brand wanted to improve the digital experience for customers interacting with its online retail business. Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) was selected to automate customer support and transactions resulting in reduced contact center agent costs. The brand also selected several Verint AI-powered bots to be deployed across 400 agents to increase agent capacity, provide AI assistance and elevate the customer experience.

“Verint Open Platform powers tangible AI business outcomes for online retailers across their e-commerce website and their contact center. Our open approach enables flexibility, modularity and future proofs their strategy. Retailers can quickly deploy AI-powered bots in their existing ecosystem and increase CX automation,” says Verint’s chief revenue officer, Steve Seger.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands – including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies – use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

