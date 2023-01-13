Retail Loss Prevention Leader ThinkLP Joins ASG to Accelerate Growth

ThinkLP Marks ASG’s 50th Acquisition

WATERLOO, Ontario & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ThinkLP (the “Company”), a leading provider of loss prevention and safety case, audit, and analytics management software, announced that it will join Alpine Software Group (ASG), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies.

Today’s announcement marks ASG’s 50th software acquisition. Since 2016, ASG has acquired 50 businesses across more than 10 verticals and partnered with over 70 founders to design exits that honor their legacies, take care of their customers and teams, and grow their businesses.

Founded in 2013 by Doug Treleaven, ThinkLP is a SaaS company specializing in the retail loss prevention space. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, ThinkLP provides loss prevention software to innovative retailers globally, helping its clients manage incidents, conduct audits, and reduce inventory shrink with advanced AI-powered analytics. ThinkLP’s platform differentiates from competing solutions through its extensive functionality, rapid flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing business requirements, user-friendly interface, and intuitive reporting features. In addition to these technical attributes, the Company provides customers with timely and effective customer support, often augmented by dedicated account representatives.

“ I founded ThinkLP with a passion to use business for good by helping companies operate with high ethical standards through empowering loss prevention teams with world-class software. It has been the honor of a lifetime to build one of Canada’s fastest growing companies by serving our clients globally, creating the world’s most innovative loss prevention software platform. As I thought about the next stage for myself and the business, I knew I needed a partner who understood how crucial ThinkLP is to our clients’ operational success and would continue building upon our vision for the entire loss prevention industry. I’m thrilled to have found that partner in ASG,” said Doug Treleaven, Founder of ThinkLP.

Following the acquisition, Treleaven will transition out of day-to-day operations and Spencer Marzouk will become CEO. Prior to joining ThinkLP, Marzouk worked across the retail sector at both Amazon and Tupperware Brands Corporation. Additionally, he holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“ I am extremely impressed with the company Doug has built over the last decade, as ThinkLP has established itself as the leader in loss prevention software,” said Spencer Marzouk, CEO of ThinkLP. “ With organized retail crime and theft on the rise, there is an increasing need in the market for the technology ThinkLP provides, which is mission critical to the retail operation. I’m excited to join ThinkLP and work with this talented team in continuing to support our amazing clients.”

“ Since inception, ASG has been rapidly buying and building market-leading vertical SaaS companies. We’ve always given founders the freedom to design life-changing exits with the confidence of knowing that the companies and teams they spent years — sometimes decades — creating will be in expert and caring hands as they enter their next stage,” said Mark Strauch, Chairman and Co-Founder of ASG. “ We are elated to have reached the milestone of our 50th acquisition, which stands as a testament not only to the great work our team has accomplished, but also ASG’s promising future.”

“ I’m thrilled to welcome ThinkLP to ASG, and to celebrate this milestone. Our teams have thrived through all the challenges the past few years have presented. We believe the combination of our exceptional leadership teams and mission critical software have allowed us to continue to win. I’m looking forward to a bright future for ThinkLP and our entire ASG community in 2023,” said Steve Reardon, CEO of ASG.

BDO Capital Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel to ThinkLP. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Fasken served as legal counsel to ASG.

About ThinkLP

ThinkLP helps organizations of every size transform their Loss Prevention departments with leading cloud-based management software. ThinkLP is passionate about helping loss prevention teams succeed with awesome software, including case and incident management, compliance audit, and advanced analytics. Centralize your data, get immediate results, take action instantly, and work from any device. Request a demo at www.thinklp.com.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. For more information, visit www.alpinesg.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine manages over $8b in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

