ResultsCX Named ‘Innovator’ in Avasant’s CX Center Business Process Transformation RadarView™ Assessment 2025-2026

NORRISTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies has been recognized as an Innovator in Avasant’s CX Center Business Process Transformation RadarView™ Assessment for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects the company’s momentum in extending its global footprint, building domain depth, and supporting clients as they modernize customer operations with technology enabled solutions.

At the core of ResultsCX’s approach is the integration of human expertise and modern digital tools to enhance customer engagement and operational performance. Its platforms equip agents with real-time guidance, structured training, and clear workflows, while analytics and automation deliver insight into customer behavior and service patterns. This combination enables businesses to build insight-led operations that deliver consistent, measurable improvements across the customer experience.

“At ResultsCX, we apply technology with intent, pairing digital innovation with deep domain expertise to help clients enhance customer engagement in measurable ways,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. “The challenge businesses face today isn’t access to advanced technology, but the ability to harness it effectively. The recognition from Avasant validates our human at the helm approach to CX transformation which is designed to enable scale while delivering real business impact in a fast-evolving environment.”

Avasant’s assessment notes that ResultsCX has continued to broaden its industry portfolio through targeted acquisitions made in recent years, including Aucera in healthcare, Huntswood in BFSI and utilities, Zevas in B2B sales and fintech, and 60K Bulgaria to increase nearshore scale. These additions strengthen the company’s sector expertise and operational reach across key markets. Complementing this are new Centers of Excellence focused on workforce management, process optimization, digital solutions, and IT infrastructure, which support clients with specialized and scalable CX programs.

The report also highlights the company’s ongoing investment in innovation. ResultsCX has enhanced its SupportPredict ecosystem, expanded its AI enabled training and performance tools, and grown its global talent solutions center powered by AI supported recruitment capabilities. These initiatives position the company to meet rising client expectations, accelerate program deployment, and deliver long term improvements in efficiency, satisfaction, and service resilience.

“The CX landscape is reshaping as enterprises embed generative AI (Gen AI), automation, and real time analytics to manage rising volumes and more complex, emotionally nuanced needs. At the same time, enterprises are still navigating challenges around data silos, regulatory obligations, and legacy operating models to progress toward insight led, AI assisted engagement that is iterative rather than disruptive. In parallel, commercial expectations are clearly shifting from activity-based delivery toward outcome linked models that prioritize CX quality, compliance, and business impact, changing how CX operations are designed, governed, and measured.

"ResultsCX differentiates itself in this context through an AI enabled operating model, healthcare and BFSI domain strength, and an omnichannel delivery. Managing over 51M customer calls annually, it integrates its SupportPredict™ AI and Agent Assist stack to boost agent proficiency, compress handle time, and improve metrics such as speed to competency, CSAT (customer satisfaction), FCR (first call resolution), and call deflection. It offers real-time conversational analytics, Gen AI based call summarization, and in workflow guidance, enabling frontline teams to deliver consistent, compliant, and context aware experiences in high-volume environments. ResultsCX’s practical AI deployment across complex CX estates, combined with its diversified delivery network across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and proven client outcomes in areas such as quality improvement, cost to serve reduction, and sales growth, positions it as an Innovator in CX Center Business Process Transformation 2025–2026 RadarView,” said Aditya Jain, Research Leader, Avasant.

