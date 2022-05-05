Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Technip Energies

■ Approval of all resolutions including:

■ Approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2021

■ Dividend of €0.45 per share payable as of May 20, 2022

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the “Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, today announced that all resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) were adopted.

All resolutions on the Agenda received a majority of votes in favor including shareholder approval for the 2021 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.45 per outstanding common share for the 2021 financial year. The voting results are available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/news-events/agm.

The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

Common shares American Depositary Receipts Ex-dividend date May 18, 2022 May 16, 2022 Record date for dividend eligibility May 19, 2022 May 17, 2022 Payment of cash dividend May 20, 2022 Will advise

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice President, Investor Relations



Tel: +44 20 7585 5051



Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations & Digital Communications



Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95



Email: Stella Fumey