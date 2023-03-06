Results from Benefit of Microcor in Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (BMAD) Trial Presented as ACC.23/WCC Late-Breaking Clinical Trial

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced that results from the Benefit of Microcore in Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (BMAD) Trial were presented today by Dr. John Boehmer, MD, of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and the trial lead investigator, as a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology.

Based on BMAD Trial results, ZOLL Heart Failure Management System (ZOLL HFMS) reduced 90-day heart failure hospital readmission by 38% (p=0.03).1 To learn more, view BMAD Trial clinical results.

ZOLL HFMS is an FDA-cleared patch-based wireless system that employs novel radiofrequency technology to monitor pulmonary fluid levels, providing early warning of potential future decompensation events and allowing physicians to improve outcomes.

ZOLL HFMS is non-invasive and can be worn by patients 24 hours a day. Certified technicians from the ZOLL Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility monitor data from ZOLL HFMS and provide physicians with timely notifications based on patient-specific trends according to predefined criteria. The system is intended for patients following an acute heart decompensation event that resulted in a hospitalization or clinic visit.

“ZOLL HFMS has demonstrated the ability to reduce hospital readmissions by providing remote monitoring of pulmonary fluid level changes, giving clinicians a new capability in their toolbox to care for patients with heart failure and improve outcomes,” said Jason T. Whiting, President of ZOLL Cardiac Management Solutions.

Every year in the U.S., more than 650,000 individuals are newly diagnosed with heart failure2, and the lifetime risk of developing this syndrome is one in five.3 Heart failure is one of the largest clinical challenges facing healthcare today, affecting nearly 6 million Americans4 and accounting for 1 million hospitalizations every year, with more than 90 percent due to fluid overload.5,6 Thirty-one (31) percent of heart failure patients are readmitted within 90 days.7 The number of heart failure hospitalizations is a strong predictor of mortality in heart failure patients.8 The current U.S. expenditure for heart failure exceeds $30 billion annually, with 60-80 percent related to hospitalization, and these figures are expected to grow in the future.9

For more information, visit ZOLLHeartFailure.com.

