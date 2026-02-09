restor3d Announces Full Commercial Launch of Ossera™ AFX Ankle Fusion Cage System, Immediately Available in Both Standard and Made-to-Order Options

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DPrinting--restor3d, a leader in 3D-printed, personalized orthopedic solutions, today announced the full commercial launch of the Ossera™ AFX Ankle Fusion Cage System, a comprehensive platform engineered to address complex ankle fusion cases and now available in both standard off-the-shelf and made-to-order configurations.

Following a successful limited market release over the past several months, restor3d has expanded the Ossera™ AFX portfolio to include a standardized implant offering in Cylinder, Dome, and Pill geometries. These geometries were developed through years of analysis of restor3d patient case data to optimize fit across a broad range of anatomies. Designed specifically for foot and ankle procedures, the system combines 3D-printed Titanium alloy implants, foot and ankle-specific reusable instrumentation, and TIDAL Technology™, restor3d’s proprietary porous architecture engineered to support osseointegration.

“The Ossera™ AFX System is a readily available, standardized solution to deal with critical bone defects and has superior mechanical and osseointegration properties compared to allograft,” said Christopher Kreulen, MD. “The foot and ankle specific instrumentation and robust selection of sizes have significantly changed my complex limb salvage practice.”

Ossera™ AFX is designed for rapid delivery, with sterile-packed implants and reusable instrumentation available immediately. The system’s thoughtful design, including cannulated reamers, flat cut guides, and lateral fibular relief across implant geometries, supports efficient, reproducible surgical workflows while providing intraoperative flexibility.

“We understand that every surgeon has unique preferences and approaches when it comes to patient care,” said Ken Gall, Chief Commercial Officer at restor3d. “That’s why we offer a comprehensive array of personalization options across our portfolio. Our goal is to ensure that every surgeon has access to the right tools to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

The Ossera™ AFX Ankle Fusion Cage System is launching to full-scale commercial distribution on February 6, 2026. To learn more about the system please visit https://www.restor3d.com/ossera-afx/

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in 3D printed patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise and intellectual property in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “future,” “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, distribution challenges, market trends and demand, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

