ResortPass Raises $26 Million Series B for Hotel Amenity Access

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResortPass, which has pioneered the offering of day access to luxury hotels and resorts around the world, has raised $26 million in Series B funding and appointed Michael Wolf as CEO. The round was co-led by Declaration Partners and 14W, with existing lead investor CRV participating, and additional new investors including William Morris Endeavor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy.

ResortPass allows a user to easily access a property’s amenities such as the pool, spa, fitness center, and more without having to book an overnight stay. First launched in 2016, ResortPass works with more than 900 hotels and resorts around the world, including the Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, W Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Fairmont, and Westin, allowing users to enjoy luxury experiences in their local neighborhoods.

“The ResortPass product-market fit is the strongest I have seen in over two decades of collaborations with innovative businesses,” said Michael Wolf, the new CEO of ResortPass. “Consumers are obsessed with the access they now have to our partners and our partners deeply value these new consumers. Investors expressed that same degree of enthusiasm throughout this raise. We are excited to be the leader in the rise of the day guest, and I could not be more energized to lead ResortPass in the next phase of its journey.”

Over the last year, ResortPass has more than doubled its number of users, and has delivered over 1,600,000 guests to its partner hotels since inception. In addition to being the leading consumer marketplace in this space, ResortPass also serves as the main provider of day access management software for hotels, providing a robust SaaS software solution for its partners.

“As an early adopter of ResortPass, Accor has seen substantial incremental ancillary revenue from the pools, cabanas and spas at our hotels and resorts,” said Adam Hayashi, Vice President of Revenue Management and Analytics at Accor, one of the world’s largest hospitality companies with over 5,300 locations. “ResortPass’ technology has been well-received by our operational teams, and the caliber of guests strongly aligns with our target clientele. ResortPass is a trusted partner and we are excited to watch our collaboration grow.”

“ResortPass has seamlessly collaborated with more than 60 Hyatt hotels to deliver a unique guest experience and help drive ancillary revenue,” said Brian Loughnane, Corporate Director of Operations at Hyatt. “ResortPass enables these hotels to consistently access a previously untapped revenue stream from a different guest segment, creating a new and broader customer base. This elevated guest experience allows locals and visitors alike to enjoy many hotel amenities usually reserved for registered hotel guests.”

“We are so excited about the funding round and also to welcome Michael to his new role,” stated Amanda Szabo, ResortPass’ founder, who will continue to serve as an advisor to the company. “As we transition into this next phase of the company’s rapid growth, there is a different set of skills now required to scale the company. Michael’s extensive experience at marketplace businesses makes him the perfect fit to take ResortPass to the next level and continue to grow our world-class team.”

Michael comes to ResortPass with nearly 20 years of executive leadership and advisory work across high growth marketplace, b2b2c, and wellness companies including ClassPass, Supernatural, Lululemon, Seated, and FreshDirect. He began his career at Bain & Company and earned degrees from Columbia and Wharton.

“I have known Michael for nearly ten years,” said Saar Gur, general partner at CRV. “Having seen his leadership qualities as an executive at ClassPass I was consistently impressed by both his business acumen and his ability to build strong and trusted relationships with both colleagues and partners alike. Michael’s vision and depth of experience in marketplace and b2b2c companies is exceptional, and I could not think of a better leader to take ResortPass to its full potential.”

“ResortPass is pioneering a whole new segment of the $1.5 trillion global lodging industry,” said Ryan Ackell of 14W. “By creating this opportunity for hotels and guests, ResortPass is aligning the industry with how people are choosing to take time off with shorter, more frequent experiences closer to home.”

ResortPass will use the funding to scale the organization and expand to more global destinations in 2023.

