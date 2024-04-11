Residential Real Estate Technology Veteran Ray Thornton Joins RealFoundations’ Leadership Team

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealFoundations, the world’s foremost provider of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced that Ray Thornton has joined the firm’s leadership team as an Enterprise Managing Consultant, effective April 1, 2024. Thornton brings 22 years of residential real estate experience and more than 30 years of technology experience with significant discipline in multifamily residential and retail operations, program management and technology strategy and advisory. He has deep experience with solution design and configuration, data migration, and technology consolidation to maximize operational efficiency and improve performance.









“Ray’s extensive residential background compliments RealFoundations’ unmatched depth in providing solutions to our industry’s challenges and helps our firm navigate the converging trends affecting the future of housing,” commented Phillip McCorkle, Chief Executive Officer of Management Consulting at RealFoundations.

Before joining RealFoundations, Thornton held senior leadership positions with One11 Advisors, Bell Partners, MAA and Colonial Properties. In his previous roles, he served as a trusted senior advisor to both internal and external stakeholders and was adept at aligning effective business strategies with equally effective technology solutions.

“I am eager to support RealFoundations’ mission of helping real estate companies run better, contributing knowledge to improve how housing platforms work and providing better outcomes with properly positioned technologies,” Thornton explained.

Thornton remains an active member of the National Multifamily Housing Council, providing thought leadership during various NMHC industry meetings and conferences and previously serving as a member of the NMHC Technology Committee. In 2020, Thornton was named as a finalist for the CIO of the Year by The Charlotte Business Journal, and in 2022 was selected to the President’s Club at One11. Also a U.S. veteran, Thornton served 12 years as a Signal Corps officer with the Army National Guard.

Thornton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Alabama and holds an MBA with a technology emphasis from Samford University.

