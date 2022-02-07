Reservation Software and TurnoverBnB partner to simplify rental cleaning

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reservation Software, a leading rental accommodation management platform, announces their recent partnership with TurnoverBnB, a premier tool for short-term rental hosts and cleaners to connect and automatically manage their vacation rental cleaning schedules.

Reservation Software is a modern cloud-based software company, offering a cutting-edge rental accommodation business management platform. The company’s all-in-one solution integrates multiple functions, including a reservation system, accounting suite, property management, contacts and users, communications, website builder, automation, file manager, housekeeping and maintenance, reporting, inventory management, and more.

This partnership will allow corporate housing operators to tap into a growing marketplace of tens of thousands of experienced rental cleaning professionals. Operators can also utilize existing cleaning teams to schedule, oversee, and communicate with them through an easy-to-use desktop or mobile app.

“The Reservation Software team is one of the most experienced in the industry, making this partnership a natural one,” said Wolf Worster, Director of Partnerships at TurnoverBnB. “We look forward to providing their corporate housing operators with access to our global cleaner marketplace while enabling them to manage their existing cleaning teams through our popular scheduling software.”

Both Reservation Software and TurnoverBnB exist to simplify business operations in the rental industry in an innovative and strategic way.

About TurnoverBnB

TurnoverBnB helps vacation rental hosts automatically schedule and manage their turnovers with simple desktop and mobile apps. By syncing the TurnoverBnB platform with the property’s calendars on Airbnb, VRBO, or iCal, hosts are able to schedule their cleanings based on bookings. Hosts can also manage existing cleaners or find local service providers who are already part of the TurnoverBnB marketplace. Cleaners use their own app to receive notifications, use checklists, and send messages and project updates.

