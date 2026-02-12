Resecurity Dominates at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia with Cyber Intelligence and ISR Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ISR--Resecurity (USA), a global cybersecurity provider protecting Fortune 100 companies and government agencies worldwide, is proud to exhibit at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, taking place from February 8 to 12, 2026, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

World Defense Show is a major international defense exhibition held under the Royal Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Delivering an array of enhanced show features, WDS 2026 will proudly be inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Defense Minister and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of GAMI.

The event brings together defense ministries, military leadership, government agencies, and industry stakeholders from across the global defense ecosystem. Resecurity exhibits at WDS for the third time and focuses on advancing collaboration and innovation across defense domains, including land, air, sea, space, and cyber.

At WDS 2026, Resecurity will present its Cyber Intelligence and Advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities designed to support defense and government organizations in identifying emerging threats, strengthening situational awareness, and enabling decision-making with help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company’s solutions help address modern defense challenges by integrating cyber intelligence into broader national security and operational frameworks.

Resecurity is the official Chairman’s Circle member of the U.S.-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) — the Council’s highest membership tier that brings together industry leaders advancing innovation, defense, and cross-border investment between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Stand Number: H4-H19.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber-threat intelligence platform. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication. Most recently, by Inc. Magazine, Resecurity was named one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Alex York

press@resecurity.com