RES.NET Releases Enhanced REO Portal

Latest version supports role-based workflows to support growth, scalability

LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RES.NET, a technology platform specializing in loan default management, today announced an enhanced version of its REO portal is now available. This new version has advanced features and functionality providing a more intuitive user experience, as well as helping users more effectively manage an existing client base, while preparing for future growth. It also includes the ability to select task-based workflow and the new role-based workflow providing users additional flexibility and scalability of operations across any type of portfolio.

RES.NET’s REO portal enables users to manage the entire REO disposition process, while optimizing communication, automating task management and centralizing data. In addition to tools such as tasking, messaging, reporting, document sharing and storage capabilities, the portal now has the flexibility of a new role-based workflow in addition to the existing task owner-based workflow.

Finally, the release offers other significant enhancements to improve the overall look and feel of the portal, as well as the addition of new, useful features to improve the dashboard, search function and property-level information. Highlights of the enhancements include:

Dashboard enhancements such as updated search queues and property-level administration;

Business need workflows including a new role-based workflow to complement the current property-level defined options;

Enhanced capabilities within the task, property and offer counters queues;

Property-level visibility enabling users to view all roles on any page and create personalized favorites;

Task enhancements such as new task creation, responsibility, designations and ownership;

Summary tab milestones to increase visibility; and

New and improved administration tools including configuration improvements to roles and tasks, additional capabilities across client and user ID’s and added vendor controls for eviction, title, and closing task deliverables.

Bill Colby, Product Department Manager at RES.NET, said, “Enabling the administrator to assign tasks based on the user’s role on the property and their association with the assigned task allows organizations to pivot based on operational or organizational need, easily adding new stakeholders to support future growth.“

“At RES.NET, we are never satisfied with ordinary,” said Angela Hurst, SVP of USRES and RES.NET. “We continue to provide a transaction-based meeting place where servicers, agents, vendors and consumers communicate and operate in a virtual environment. Our products have always been built to support the broadest array of operational structures possible. With tools built to increase efficiency and transparency, all parties can be sure their assets are being handled with the utmost care. This flexibility has served our customers well and continues to be our approach into the next era of default management software.”

The mission of RES.NET is to offer a more holistic product so clients can get the best technology available all under one roof along with combining new proprietary solutions with third party integrated tools, filling critical gaps that have fragmented the marketplace for many years. RES.NET offers an all-encompassing platform for default banking subscribers, including bank and non-bank lenders, servicers, sub-servicers, investors, capital markets and third-party asset management providers, integrating its features with flexible customized offerings to provide efficient, tailor-made solutions to its growing customer base.

About RES.NET

Established in 2003, RES.NET is a wholly-owned subsidiary of USRES. It provides specialized technology portals designed for many facets of the real estate industry. Each portal integrates mortgage banking companies, real estate brokers, asset management providers, third-party service providers, homeowners and buyers. Through these portals, RES.NET users can access a single platform to optimize communication, streamline processes and increase efficiency and transparency. The portals deliver a customizable, automated workflow and centralize data and documentation to create a continuous audit trail and repository.

For more information about RES.NET visit its website or follow the company on LinkedIN.

