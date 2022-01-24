Reprise Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022

Performance Marketing agency makes list of 50 best U.S. companies for talent amidst industry rebound and ongoing market challenges

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adagebestplaces—Reprise, the performance marketing and eCommerce specialty agency of the IPG Mediabrands network (NYSE: IPG), today announced it was named to the Best Places to Work 2022 list by Ad Age, an influential publication that reaches key decision makers and disruptors across the marketing and media landscape. In this annual ranking of companies that lead the industry in areas including company culture, leadership, pay, and workplace benefits, Reprise was awarded for its high overall scores amongst companies with more than 200 employees.

This award was chosen by the people who experience the company most closely. Ad Age conducted an analysis of survey responses from employees and questionnaires filled out by employers to determine the winners. The full list of winners is available today in the print issue and online.

“Our team at Reprise makes our workplace what it is today and are helping to shape it for the future,” said David Mataranglo, US CEO, Reprise. “We are in a unique position where our agency’s success is fueled both by the relationships with our clients and the strength of our partnerships across our network. Thank you and congratulations to our employees on earning this recognition, which is a celebration of their creative approach to our business and commitment to a vibrant and inclusive culture.”

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business rebounded, the talent pool tightened and the specter of COVID-19 remained omnipresent at work, at home—and at work at home.

Reprise continued to grow at an accelerated pace through new business and organically, while the agency also welcomed talented new hires across the U.S. amidst a highly competitive marketplace. From senior leaders to early career professionals to career changers, Reprise attracted nearly 300 people to its community of specialists developing and applying their crafts in search, social, SEO, experience, commerce, media, and more. Together the team delivered industry award-winning work and created Flow for clients. Despite the pandemic’s difficulties, the Reprise team rose up to support each other, gave back to those in need, reconnected, and engaged on issues that mattered in the world and in their daily lives. Their joy and resilience also made it among the Best Places to Work.

“The advertising business saw a healthy comeback and ad tech firms and health care agencies thrived, making 2021 a decidedly strong year for the industry,” said Dan Peres, associate publisher and editor-in-chief, Ad Age. “The pandemic continued to impact—and permanently change—how we work, and this year’s Ad Age Best Places to Work winners created the right culture and opportunities for their teams.”

Ad Age’s Best Places to Work Methodology

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2022 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

To learn more about Reprise and explore opportunities to join our team, please visit reprisedigital.com and check us out @reprisedigital on social media.

ABOUT REPRISE:

Reprise is one of the world’s largest performance marketing networks, with over 3,000 experts across 68 offices in 45 markets. We offer a complete suite customer-centric performance marketing services including, but not limited to, Strategy, SEO, Paid Search, Social, eCommerce and Creative. Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how we can empower your business, please visit www.reprisedigital.com now.

ABOUT AD AGE:

Created in 1930 to cover a burgeoning industry with objectivity, accuracy and fairness, Ad Age continues to be powered by award-winning journalism. Today, Ad Age is a global media brand focusing on curated creativity, data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting.

From vital print editions to must-attend events and innovative platform offerings, Ad Age’s industry-leading content includes the coveted A-List & Creativity Awards, the Ad Age Next conference series and proprietary data including the Leading National Advertisers Report from the Ad Age Datacenter.

