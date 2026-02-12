ReposiTrak Announces Second Patent-Pending Within Its Enterprise Platform for Touchless Traceability™ Technology

Breakthrough technology solves the bottleneck and cost problem of distribution center traceability

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, today announced that its Touchless Traceability™ solution is patent pending. The innovation is a core capability of the ReposiTrak Enterprise Platform, enabling automated, end-to-end food traceability without manual case scanning or modifications to existing warehouse management systems (WMS).

Touchless Traceability™ addresses a central challenge of FSMA 204 compliance: generating complete, accurate Key Data Element (KDE) records across complex supply chains without adding labor or operational friction. The system ingests supplier shipment data containing required KDEs, including Traceability Lot Codes (TLCs), and correlates that information with operational data from distribution centers, including receiving, movement, and outbound shipment activity.

Using this approach, Touchless Traceability™ automatically reconstructs traceability chains across supplier shipping, DC receiving, DC shipping, and store receiving. Complete KDE records are generated and stored in a secure, searchable environment within the ReposiTrak Enterprise Platform, enabling FSMA 204 compliance without additional labor, scanning, or WMS upgrades.

“Touchless Traceability represents a fundamental shift in how traceability can be achieved,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By embedding automated traceability directly into our enterprise platform, we’re eliminating the operational burden that has historically made compliance expensive and difficult—while delivering the scale and reliability the industry needs.”

As part of the ReposiTrak Enterprise Platform, Touchless Traceability™ operates alongside the company’s broader suite of regulatory compliance, document management, master data, audit, and supply chain solutions, providing a single system of record for traceability and related compliance requirements.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) provides retailers, distributors, suppliers, food manufacturers, and wholesalers with an integrated suite of solutions to reduce risk, maintain regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and increase sales through enhanced brand protection. ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform spans three product families—food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions—and is supported by an unparalleled team of industry experts. For more information, visit repositrak.com.

