ReposiTrak Announces Patent-Pending Touchless Error Correction Technology for Automated Error Detection and Correction of Traceability Data

Breakthrough technology advancement solves the biggest problem in traceability -- an unacceptably high error rate -- ensuring the quality and accuracy of data

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, today announced its patent-pending system and methods for automated error detection and context-aware correction of food traceability data, to address average data error rates of 40% in all traceability records.

The patent-pending technology addresses a critical industry problem: traceability and transactional files that technically conform to standards but contain content errors such as missing or incorrect lot codes, inaccurate product identifiers, and inconsistent shipping details—issues that typically require costly and time-consuming manual correction.

ReposiTrak’s patent-pending system ingests heterogeneous data formats, including EDI, CSV, XLSX, XML, JSON, and API feeds, and normalizes them into a canonical data model. A hybrid engine combining deterministic expert rules and AI-driven inference identifies structural, semantic, and contextual anomalies. The system then generates, ranks, and applies candidate corrections using historical records and cross-document correlation, with confidence scoring to determine whether corrections are applied automatically or routed for human review. All actions are recorded with a complete audit trail to support regulatory compliance.

“This patent-pending technology reflects years of hands-on experience operating traceability networks at scale,” said Randy Fields, Chairman & CEO of ReposiTrak. “Other systems don’t even see these errors, knowing how to find them requires the kind of detection mechanism we’ve built from the ground up. By automating both error detection and correction, we reduce manual effort while improving the accuracy, completeness, and auditability of traceability data across the supply chain. Without an error detection/correction method, data shared via EDI or other common protocols will be riddled with errors, making them unreliable for traceability.”

The patent-pending invention supports supplier-specific behavioral models, configurable confidence thresholds, continuous learning from human adjudication, and explainable correction logic, reliable, touchless traceability with dirty data in and clean data out.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) provides retailers, distributors, suppliers, food manufacturers, and wholesalers with an integrated suite of solutions to reduce risk, maintain regulatory compliance, strengthen operational controls, and increase sales through enhanced brand protection. ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform spans three product families—food traceability, compliance and risk management, and supply chain solutions—and is supported by an unparalleled team of industry experts. For more information, visit repositrak.com.

