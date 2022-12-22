REPLY: The Reply Research ‘Cloud Governance: Focus on FinOps’ Has Revealed That the Key to Reap the Benefits of Cloud Computing Are Cultural Change, Increased Investment in Governance and Cost Optimisation

Adopting the FinOps model for cloud financial management enables companies to optimise costs, increase security and make IT operations more sustainable.

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The research conducted by Reply “Cloud Governance: Focus on FinOps” confirms that the growing investments in cloud computing are usually followed by an increase in the adoption of governance models. These allow the governance of architectural or security aspects of the cloud and the optimisation of costs with the emerging FinOps methodology.

FinOps, unlike the more traditional IT Operations Management market, is a fast-growing segment that responds to the need for companies to have a more sophisticated strategic analysis of cloud cost models. FinOps introduces processes, tools and best practices that allow organisations to optimise their spending and, at the same time, reap the maximum benefits.

According to projections made by Reply in collaboration with PAC (Teknowlogy Group), in the Big-6 Country Cluster (USA, China, UK, Germany, France, India), investments in IT and cloud operations will grow from 37 to 54 billion euros by 2026, driven by the FinOps segment that will triple in value. The traditional data centre management sector’s size will decrease by almost 60 per cent, while cloud services management will double.

The Rising-6 cluster (Italy, The Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Romania) will experience a similar trend: a decline of almost 30% in traditional IT Operations, and an increase in investments in Cloud Operations and FinOps solutions, which will grow by almost 2.5 and 4 times respectively by 2026, crossing thresholds of EUR 3 billion and EUR 1.5 billion.

In the UK, the total IT and cloud operations market is expected to be worth EUR 3.5 billion, with cloud operations (EUR 2.4 billion) accounting for a large share. FinOps solutions will grow to EUR 731 million in 2026.

In addition to cost optimisation, proper cloud governance allows both to increase IT security and to make a company’s IT operations more sustainable, thus, adding an element of focus to the sustainability of daily operations.

“In an increasingly interconnected and cloud-first world, the adoption of cloud computing is not a stand-alone project but one that must be integrated into the company’s DNA. Cost optimisation, sustainability, security and agility are just some of the benefits of cloud computing which make it almost a must-have choice for all companies aiming to be lean and sustainable. Choosing to follow the FinOps methodology is a first step in this direction because it involves optimising operations and consequently downsizing infrastructure” commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply.

The full research can be downloaded here. This new research is part of the Reply Market Research series, which takes an in-depth look at the latest innovation trends in multiple sectors.

