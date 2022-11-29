Reply Recognized by AWS as SI Partner of the Year EMEA and Security Partner of the Year EMEA Winner

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reply, which specializes in new communication channels and digital media, is excited to announce it is the recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

“We are pleased to have received these awards which demonstrate both the skills and expertise of our teams, as well as the business results achieved for our customers. Our collaboration with AWS has delivered very good results and we are proud of the success of our teams in delivering innovative and transformative projects for our customers on AWS technology” said Filippo Rizzante, Reply’s CTO. “We will continue to strengthen our cooperation with AWS to further support customers globally.”

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”

A panel of AWS Experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Reply is excited to announce it has received SI (System Integration) Partner of the Year – EMEA, recognizing top SI AWS Partners that has provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned. Reply continues to grow in the EMEA market – in some of the most competitive sectors like Finance and Manufacturing – helping companies of all sizes accelerate innovation and their digital transformation. Reply’s experienced and highly specialized teams ensure that customers can benefit from advanced, secure and innovative solutions to transform their businesses and accelerate the adoption of the AWS Cloud.

Reply is excited to announce it has also received the Security Partner of the Year – EMEA award, recognizing a partner who has proven customer success securing every stage of cloud adoption, from initial migration through ongoing day-to-day management. This award recognizes Reply’s capability to support customers in the design, implementation and management of cloud native AWS security solutions.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

