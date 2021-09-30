Reply Receives Microsoft Advanced Specialization Status Across Six Categories in Five Months

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reply, with its award-winning companies Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply, WM Reply and Business Elements, announced today that it has received Microsoft Advanced Specialization status across six categories in five months.

Microsoft Advanced Specialization status denotes deep knowledge in a specific area, and between February and June, Reply – already a Microsoft Gold Partner in Europe, North and Latin America, and a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) – received specialist status in:

Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure

Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure

Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure

Calling for Microsoft Teams

Analytics on Microsoft Azure

In addition to the 16 Microsoft Gold competencies held by Reply that show broad technical capability in a Microsoft product, Advanced Specialization status is reserved for partners meeting stringent criteria with regards customer success and staff skilling.

The first half performance builds upon a successful 2020, when Reply was awarded the Microsoft “Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization” in recognition of its deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving organizational change through Microsoft 365.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, said: “We are pleased of these recognitions which attest the technical skills and the expertise of our teams to successfully implement Microsoft services and solutions. Through our partnership with Microsoft we have achieved great results and we are proud of the success of our teams, confirmed by the seven Advanced Specializations achieved so far. We will continue to keep the pace over the coming months to get new specializations in order to help customers to become agile, resilient and innovative market leaders with the support of modern cloud technologies.”

The Advanced Specializations at a glance:

The “Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop” Advanced Specialization validates Reply’s deep expertise in deploying and scaling virtualized desktops and applications on Azure using Windows Virtual Desktop;

The “Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization demonstrates Reply’s expertise in migrating and optimizing Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Microsoft Azure;

The “Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization allows Reply to further differentiate itself by demonstrating the proven success in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure;

The “Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization confirms Reply’s expertise and proven success in migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps practices, and managing application services in Microsoft Azure;

The “Calling for Microsoft Teams” Advanced Specialization demonstrates deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in deploying and managing Microsoft 365 Phone System;

The “Analytics on Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization validates Reply’s deep expertise in planning and deploying Azure cloud analytics services, enabling customers to use the full breadth of their data assets to help build transformative and secure analytical solutions at enterprise scale.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

