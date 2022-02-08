REPLY: Coding and Gaming. Countdown to the Reply Code Challenge 2022, Open to Coders From All Over the World

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reply’s online competition dedicated to solving logic and algorithm problems, which saw the participation of more than 20,000 coders from 95 countries in 2021, has reached its fifth edition and this year, once again, raises the bar.

At the heart of this year’s Reply Code Challenge 2022, the team-based competition aims to introduce new generations of talent to digital and coding culture, is the gaming world.

The goal of the challenge is to use an algorithm to optimise the score within a video game based on the characteristics of the player, the characteristics of the enemies to be defeated and the number of rounds played.

Reply has been active in the gaming world for years with Game Studio and B2B initiatives. The company entered the world of eSports in 2020, with Reply Totem eSports, one of the main teams in the international competitive landscape.

The competition, open to coders from all over the world, is set to take place online on Thursday 10th March, 2022.

As usual, there are two challenges taking place at the same time: the Standard Edition, aimed at university students and professionals, and the Teen Edition, open to young participants between 14 and 19 years of age.

This fifth Standard Edition is now enriched with the University Students’ League programme. The new programme allows each participant to contribute both to their team’s score and to that of the university they attend. The university with the highest score, based on the sum of the scores obtained by the coders who attend that university, will win a prize of their choice, consisting of financial support for a university project or an Arcade Game for common areas.

The younger participants of the Teen Edition, on the other hand, will be challenged with logic and maths problems. Moreover, the Train&Win programme is also back this year. Focused on teachers and students, the platform will become a real-life coding gym, with exercises and study materials available to help prepare for the international competition on March 10th. This year’s formula is a new one: over the course of three weeks, students will be able to train on problems that simulate the Code Challenge, accumulating points for their school and launching a real challenge between secondary schools. At the end of each week of training, the school with the highest score will win a cash prize to be invested in educational initiatives and a programming course designed by Reply experts for students.

The teams will be able to submit all the solutions they can come up with during the competition timeframe, making use of any programming language, including C++ and Python. The podium will be determined by the algorithms that obtain the best score during the tests.

With the launch of the Code Challenge, Reply inaugurates the 2022 Reply Challenges calendar. This year, Reply is excited to confirm that it will proceed, once again, with its Sustainable Investment challenge in April, designed to introduce students to financial investments, its Creative Challenge in May, the biggest challenge in Europe for young creatives – organised in collaboration with leading international brands – and its Cyber Security Challenge in October, focused on the search for specific vulnerabilities hidden within software and computer systems.

The Reply Challenges, which currently boast a community of 140,000 participants, together with the Reply Code For Kids programme and Reply’s Second-Level Master’s Degree in AI & Cloud, offered at the Politecnico di Torino, are just some of the examples that demonstrate Reply’s continuous commitment to the development of innovative educational models that engage with the next generations.

For more information, please visit challenges.reply.com.

