RepeatMD Wins 2023 Technology Innovation of the Year Award for the Second Time

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RepeatMD, a SaaS company leveraging Inbound Revenue to increase sales for aesthetic and wellness practices, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the coveted “Technology Innovation of the Year” for the second time by The Aesthetic Awards. The company first received this prestigious accolade in 2021 and has continued to make remarkable advancements in the field of aesthetic technology ever since.





The Aesthetic Awards serve as a platform to honor outstanding accomplishments in aesthetic medicine, shining a spotlight on the achievements of practitioners, professionals, and product manufacturers across various domains, including surgical and nonsurgical treatments, practice management, and industry innovation.

Since their initial win in 2021, RepeatMD has made significant strides in enhancing their suite of offerings. The company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry has driven the development of new features, including an e-commerce mobile app designed to increase the likelihood of conversions with seamless discovery, intuitive shop, robust loyalty framework, and embedded patient financing with Affirm.

RepeatMD not only creates a shopping experience that is engaging and enjoyable for clients, but also convenient and easy to manage and market. With Admin Panel, practices can easily manage their clients and mobile app, send promotional SMS blasts, reduce churn with built-in membership dunning, and track their success.

“We are proud to be recognized once again as the ‘Technology Innovation of the Year’ by The Aesthetic Awards. Winning this award for the second time is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the medical aesthetics industry,” said Phil Sitter, CEO of RepeatMD. “We believe that our continued investments in our team are helping to transform the way medical spas operate and in turn, the level of care they provide to their clients.”

RepeatMD’s dedication to excellence, combined with its relentless pursuit of technological advancement, has made it a trusted partner for medical spas and practitioners seeking to excel in an increasingly competitive sector.

About RepeatMD:

RepeatMD helps Aesthetic and Wellness practices grow their businesses through its innovative Inbound Revenue Platform that automates revenue generation. Powered by the company’s industry-tailored MedCommerce Engine, RepeatMD continuously attracts new patients, fosters loyalty, and promotes premium treatments for expanding practices. Its features include robust e-commerce solutions, mobile rewards, memberships, customized marketing campaigns, and a comprehensive digital treatment catalog. With RepeatMD, practice owners can stop manually chasing outbound revenue opportunities and effortlessly grow their businesses through Inbound Revenue. To learn more, please visit https://www.repeatmd.com/.

Contacts

Gasthalter & Co.



Alex Jeffery/Gwyn Hodges



mercury@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170