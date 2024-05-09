RepeatMD Surpasses 1 Million Users and Ranks Top 200 Most Popular Shopping Apps

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RepeatMD, a SaaS company that combines rewards, patient financing, and ecommerce to boost revenue and loyalty for aesthetics and wellness practices, has signed up over one million patients on its mobile app: MyRepeat – Patient Rewards.





While reaching this major milestone, RepeatMD has also made it to the Top 200 most popular apps in the Apple App Store’s elusive “Shopping” category, ranking as high as #126. It has beat out popular shopping apps like Ebay, Olo, and SSENSE.

Both achievements represent major milestones for RepeatMD on its mission to help providers conveniently grow their practices while focusing on what matters most: transforming patients’ lives.

RepeatMD was launched by Phil Sitter in October 2021. The company’s proprietary platform quickly took off and fulfilled an unmet need for modern software and ecommerce tools designed to attract and retain patients in the aesthetics and wellness spaces.

Aesthetics is a rapidly growing industry in the United States and globally. The market is currently valued at over five billion dollars in the US and is expected to exceed $20 billion globally by the end of the year. Traditionally, providers built their practices through in-person consultations and local advertising, and many needed more consistent tools for driving repeat business.

“Reaching one million active patients is huge for us. It means that our practices have been able to provide life-changing treatments to over a million people, while educating them on services that may have previously been unfamiliar to them. We’ve equipped aesthetics and wellness practices with the tools they need to market and sell treatments 24/7, even outside of business hours, and generate revenue they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. And ultimately, they’ve been able to deliver the best patient experience available in the industry to a significant number of patients, who are then coming back and continuing to patronize these practices,” says Sitter.

Over 3,000 practices in all 50 states currently use the RepeatMD platform. They include med spas, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, weight loss clinics, OBGYNs and many more.

The company has undergone explosive growth over the past 12 months, with a more than 5x increase in on-platform sales year-over-year. RepeatMD also raised a $50 million Series A last year and has established partnerships with the largest medical and aesthetic laser manufacturers, including Alma Lasers, Sciton, and BENEV.

What’s next for RepeatMD?

According to Sitter, “We’re working on the next evolution of the patient experience, integrating all kinds of exciting technology with the latest improvements in AI. As the aesthetics industry continues to grow and evolve, we’re scaling our operations. We’ve invented a new type of ecommerce for the health and wellness space and there’s still much more to come.”

About RepeatMD

Most aesthetics and wellness practices struggle to find ways to grow their businesses. RepeatMD’s platform combines the power of rewards, patient financing, and ecommerce into a practice’s own mobile app, providing a new source of revenue and giving clients the industry’s best patient experience. Powered by the company’s industry-tailored MedCommerce™ Engine, RepeatMD continuously attracts new patients, fosters loyalty, and promotes premium treatments for expanding practices.

