REPAY Honored for Exceptional Reliability in TSG’s 2026 Real Transaction Metrics Awards

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, is proud to be honored by TSG (The Strawhecker Group) in its 2026 Real Transaction Metrics Awards. Using its Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform, TSG evaluates gateway performance based on real transaction activity, capturing payments, uptime, and latency signals from more than 35 locations across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. More than 20 global payment providers were evaluated to determine this year’s award recipients.

REPAY received first place for Best Gateway Uptime. This award recognizes REPAY for having the highest overall availability based on uptime performance checks from more than 35 global locations.

“This recognition emphasizes the strength and reliability of our proprietary gateway technology,” said David Guthrie, CTO of REPAY. “While many payment solutions rely on third-party integrations, REPAY's continued investment in our gateway infrastructure is designed to deliver strong performance for our clients when it matters most. Payment reliability is absolutely critical for today's merchants and enterprises, and this award validates our commitment to ensuring exceptional availability and minimizing disruptions.”

This latest recognition builds on REPAY’s strong track record of gateway performance excellence. In 2025, REPAY earned first place for Highest Authorization Rate for the second consecutive year and was named runner-up for Best Gateway Uptime. The company also led industry performance in mid-year 2025 metrics, earning top recognition for both Highest Authorization Rate and Lowest Gateway Minute Outage.

“Gateway uptime is absolutely critical for today’s fast-paced business environment,” said Mike Trilli, GEM Product Manager at TSG. “When payment systems go down, businesses face immediate revenue loss and customer frustration that can have lasting impacts. REPAY’s consistent uptime performance across our global monitoring locations truly deserves appreciation.”

Details about the Real Transaction Metrics Awards and the list of winners are available here.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.

