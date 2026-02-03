Repairify Announces New Enhancements to Repair360 to Meet Modern Dealership Reconditioning Needs at NADA 2026

New features improve vendor coordination with focus on total cost management

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repairify, which improves automotive industry workflows by combining original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket tools and data with sophisticated analytics, is unveiling the next generation of Repair360 at NADA 2026. The new Repair360 platform features three core modules – Workflow Management, Technician Module, and Vendor Management – designed to enable dealerships to not only manage reconditioning and used vehicle turn times, but costs as well.

Rising costs, labor shortages, supply chain shortages, and consumers holding on to vehicles longer than ever before are creating new challenges for dealership used vehicle purchases, reconditioning, and used vehicle sales. Repair360 turns manual processes into trackable digital workflows that streamline communications, enable real-time tracking across departments and vendors, and maximize profits. With Repair360, days-to-line is measurable, with every step of recon timestamped, every handoff tracked, and every delay visible. Dealers can easily track technician labor, sublet vendor costs, and parts costs to keep gross profits predictable.

New features in Repair360 include an integrated chat function and automated repair order write back in DealerTrack. In the Repair360 platform, users will now be able to send messages including photos and attachments internally between departments and externally with vendors. Instead of simply managing the acquisition and sale of a purchase in DealerTrack, dealerships can now see every step of the reconditioning process as well. Upon completion of reconditioning work, repair orders are written back to DealerTrack. Both systems operate in synch streamlining vehicle management and eliminating duplicate vehicle portfolios in the dealership database.

Repair360 Platform:

Workflow Management – manage every aspect of core reconditioning operations from trade-in evaluation and diagnostic scans through final touch-up paint.

Technician Module – labor shortages and high labor costs have dealerships focused on labor efficiency. Now it is possible to track how long tasks should take versus how long they’re taking in real-time, and which bottlenecks are dragging down throughput.

Vendor Management – vendors are often needed for PDR, detailing, photography and other steps of the recon process. Non-stop texting, calling, supplements, and status confusion slow processes and increase costs. Now dealers and vendors can operate in the same digital workflow so nothing falls through the cracks.

Repairify is showcasing Repair360 at booth #8029N during NADA. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth or visit https://www.repair360.com/ or https://repairify.com/ to learn more.

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today’s modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify’s brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, MobileTechRX, Repair360, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages more than $5.4 billion of committed capital. It has made in excess of 400 investments and follow-on acquisitions since its inception. Kinderhook’s investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and its proprietary network of operating partners. Its focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental/business services, and automotive/light manufacturing sectors. It has a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders. For more information, please visit kinderhook.com.

