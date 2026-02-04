Repairify Announces BlueDriver MAX Integrations with CDK, VINCUE, and PAVE at NADA 2026

New platform features and updates will streamline workflows and improve efficiency

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repairify, which improves automotive industry workflows by combining original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket tools and data with sophisticated analytics, announces new feature upgrades to its BlueDriver MAX tool at NADA 2026. BlueDriver MAX is built to serve the commercial diagnostic needs of auction houses, dealerships, fleets, and inspection businesses conducting high-volume scans and diagnostics. In addition to updated reporting and communication protocols, BlueDriver MAX is announcing integrations with CDK, VINCUE, and PAVE.

Updates to the BlueDriver MAX platform include an updated diagnostic report, improved coverage of communication protocols and connectivity. Delivering deeper analytics, BlueDriver MAX is optimized for cost reduction and revenue generating opportunities. Built for commercial use, BlueDriver MAX offers administrative controls that provide oversight into work being conducted in the field and provides opportunities to generate custom reporting. BlueDriver MAX offers a transparent pricing model for streamlined workflows.

In conjunction with its new integration partners, CDK, VINCUE, and PAVE, BlueDriver MAX is positioned to connect and streamline workflows while improving operational efficiency. Through integration with CDK, the leading automotive retail software provider, dealers can now align diagnostic scan results with common repairs data within the CDK Vehicle Inventory Suite—streamlining vehicle appraisals into a single, intuitive screen. VINCUE customers, who are already benefitting from enhanced insights for improved vehicle lifecycle management, will be able to utilize BlueDriver MAX to pinpoint repair costs before vehicle acquisition.

By partnering with PAVE, vehicle inspections completed by auctions, fleet providers, and dealerships become more consistent, less time-consuming, and higher quality by leveraging visual AI to detect and grade damage automatically. When this is paired with BlueDriver MAX diagnostic reports, these expansions expand beyond cosmetic condition to include VIN specific mechanical and electronic health, available within minutes during standard intake or appraisal. Together, PAVE and BlueDriver MAX give auctions, fleets, and dealerships an enhanced, comprehensive vehicle condition report immediately, enabling buyers to make more informed decisions at scale while strengthening sellers’ remarketing strategies through greater transparency and trust.

“BlueDriver is built on listening closely to the needs of our thousands of customers and pairing that insight with industry-leading technology and OEM-licensed data. Expanding our ecosystem with new integrations such as CDK and VINCUE deepens our capabilities and allows customers to use BlueDriver MAX directly within the appraisal and inventory systems they rely on every day,” said Cole Reiken, Managing Director of BlueDriver. “Adding PAVE as an integration partner opens an entirely new opportunity by combining visual AI with advanced diagnostic intelligence bringing the industry closer to a complete, end-to-end vehicle inspection. We’re extremely excited about these partnerships and the powerful, differentiated value they deliver to our customers.”

Repairify is showcasing BlueDriver MAX at booth #8029N during NADA. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth or visit https://bluedrivermax.com or https://repairify.com/ to learn more.

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today’s modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify’s brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, MobileTechRX, Repair360, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

