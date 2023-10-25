Rental Beast® and RPR® Announce Integration for Streamlined Rental Applications

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rental Beast® and RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®) are excited to announce an integration to provide a seamless solution for real estate professionals to collect applications on rental listings. This integration will allow REALTORS® to effortlessly expand into the rental market with the help of a shareable application link called the Quick Apply Link, available for rental listings in the RPR® system.





The Quick Apply Link revolutionizes the process of requesting applications for rental listings. REALTORS® can easily share the link via social media or email, making it more convenient for potential tenants to apply. This innovative feature saves them time and streamlines the application process.

With the integration, Rental Beast® is now the exclusive rental application provider for RPR®, which comes at a critical time as high interest rates and low supply have created a notable shift in demand for rental properties. Would-be homebuyers turning to rentals forges a path for REALTORS® to grow their homebuyer pipelines and diversify their revenue streams during this challenging market.

“ We are excited to collaborate with Rental Beast® to enhance the capabilities of RPR® in the rentals category and offer our members a tool to be more efficient,” said Janine Sieja, Senior Vice President of Product at RPR®. “ This integration underlines our dedication to providing REALTORS® with robust tools, aiming to elevate client services and enhance member success.”

The Quick Apply Link is available to all RPR® users, empowering real estate professionals across the network to optimize their businesses. Users can generate the shareable application link by clicking the Rental Beast® logo on the listing details page.

“ We are thrilled to partner with RPR® and introduce this integration,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast®. “ More people are having to turn to rentals for their housing. By providing REALTORS® the tools to work with renters, they can build lifelong relationships with future homebuyers and investors.”

Rental Beast® is the exclusive recommended rental software provider by the National Association of REALTORS® and partners with MLSs and Associations nationwide to provide real estate professionals with tools and resources to succeed.

About RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®)

Realtors Property Resource®, LLC (RPR®), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, is a NAR member benefit that helps REALTORS® “wow” their clients and close more deals. This exclusive online real estate database covers more than 160 million residential and commercial U.S. properties, and provides REALTORS® with the analytical power to help clients make informed decisions while increasing efficiency in the marketplace. For more on RPR®, visit blog.narrpr.com.

About Rental Beast®

Rental Beast® is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation’s most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast® database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast® is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

