Rent. Incorporates Accessible AI for Marketing Teams

Conversion AI Solutions Offer Owners and Operators Avenues to Technology While Avoiding Costs

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent Group, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi- and single-family rental industries, today launched Conversion AI on the Rent. Marketing Platform. This powerful suite of AI solutions empowers Rent. clients to boost lead generation, streamline renter communications, and optimize marketing at no additional cost. The Conversion AI solutions include tools to optimize photos and virtually stage rooms, manage reviews and social media, and respond to renter inquiries with an intelligent virtual call agent.









For many multifamily marketing teams, the potential of AI remains untapped, complex, or financially out of reach. According to a 2024 Rent. survey of multifamily professionals, AI is the number one technology trend, but only 35% feel confident using it in marketing. Rent. provides cutting-edge, proprietary solutions that deliver the benefits of AI to multifamily clients regardless of the company size and ability to invest in the technology. Multifamily companies no longer need to fear missing out on the latest in innovation.

“Our AI solutions offer immediate, practical benefits by connecting renters with their ideal homes. We’re committed to partnering with our clients, providing them with the most innovative marketing and technology solutions,” said Rent. President Damon Joshua. “AI is a game-changer in our mission to simplify and elevate marketing efforts for today’s busy teams. Unlike other AI providers, Rent. delivers all the advantages of this powerful technology without the need for significant investments or resources. Best of all, our AI solutions are included in our marketing solutions at no additional cost to our clients. This makes our technology accessible to all property management companies, regardless of size or budget. The era of intelligent leasing is here.”

The following Conversion AI solutions are seamlessly integrated into property management workflows from Rent.:

Conversion AI Photo Optimizer for RentMarketplace . leverages data to feature high-performing photos, attracting higher-quality leads.

. leverages data to feature high-performing photos, attracting higher-quality leads. Conversion AI Room Staging for RentMarketplace. brings interiors to life with high-quality renderings in various styles to show communities in their best light.

brings interiors to life with high-quality renderings in various styles to show communities in their best light. Conversion AI Calls for RentEngage. automates guest card entry and leverages a vast database of renter information to answer inquiries efficiently and accurately.

automates guest card entry and leverages a vast database of renter information to answer inquiries efficiently and accurately. Conversion AI Reviews for RentRep. collects and provides detailed review responses to manage reputation with precision and credibility.

collects and provides detailed review responses to manage reputation with precision and credibility. Conversion AI Social for RentRep. automates and builds social calendars to save time and grow brand recognition.

More than 75% of leasing teams report missing qualified leads, according to Rent. data. By freeing leasing professionals and marketing teams from mundane, time-consuming tasks, Conversion AI solutions from Rent. allow teams to not only follow up on all leads but also focus more energy on revenue- and lead-generating tasks. AI solutions empower teams to maximize time, efficiency, and workload.

Rent., a leading technology platform focused on addressing the needs of modern multifamily marketing teams, is a champion of multifamily owners and operators. Conversion AI solutions from Rent. are part of the Rent. Marketing Platform, a powerful suite of multifamily marketing solutions, including RentMarketplace., RentEngage., RentRep., RentSearch., RentSocial., and RentTarget.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chatbots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

