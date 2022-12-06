Rent. announces strategic alliance with Reputation – the leading reputation experience management platform in the multifamily property rental industry

Today, Rent., a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions to the multi- and single-family rentals industry, announced a major integration with Reputation to power its RentRep. Dashboard, enabling clients to monitor their online reputation, respond to reviews, and approve social media posts across multiple platforms, all from one easy-to-use application. The powerful Rent. and Reputation alliance provides a best-in-class reputation management platform for their clients.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent. (www.rent.com), a Redfin company and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced a strategic alliance with reputation experience management category leader, Reputation. With this new strategic alliance, Reputation will power the RentRep. sentiment dashboard, enabling clients to monitor and manage their online reputation and social presence from one easy-to-use application.





As one of the highest rated reputation management solutions available, RentRep. empowers clients to manage their online presence with FHA-compliant reputation, social management and monitoring, as well as online review management designed for multifamily. RentRep. clients can drive leads, improve SEO and reduce risk from the convenience of a single dashboard.

As Rent. continues its mission to simplify the rental process by connecting the right renter with the right property, at the right time, helping clients meet renters wherever they are online is of paramount importance. This includes online reviews. The new integration between the RentRep. dashboard and Reputation makes managing a property’s online reputation easy.

“We are excited to work with Reputation in delivering this best in class software and service to the rental industry,” said Jon Ziglar, Rent. CEO. “A property’s online reputation is a key factor in the renter’s decision-making process. It can improve SEO and increase qualified lead traffic. Having good reviews is critical, as properties with 10 or more recent positive reviews average more than 4.5x as many leads as those without. This requires tools that enable an easy and efficient way to grow and nurture online reputations to drive better results across all marketing channels. The RentRep. marketing solution and strategic alliance with Reputation, provides our clients with a superior experience by providing a single dashboard that seamlessly integrates the best of both offerings along with Rent.‘s best in class service.”

“Reputation’s alliance with Rent. will be a game-changer for property management leaders that want to better understand their residents’ needs throughout their leasing journey. Residents want to rent five star properties, and our best-in-class platform will enable Rent. clients to deliver this with more meaningful engagement with the communities they manage, while making targeted improvements to the renter experience that will enable continued growth. This will in turn create loyal residents, help increase resident satisfaction and drive occupancy rates across communities,” said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.

This strategic agreement is the latest in a number of exciting announcements for Rent. this year including the launch of TikTok social advertising and the integrations of Places Nearby and Google Business Profile management as part of RentMarketplace. enhancements.

About Rent.

Rent. is a two-sided marketing platform that simplifies the entire renter experience by matching the right property with the right renter, at the right time. Rent. services the property side of the market with scaled marketing solutions such as search engine marketing, lead nurturing through chat bots and client automation tools, and reputation management through ratings and reviews as well as social media monitoring and marketing. This, paired with advanced search filtering and an optimized consumer app and site experience, enables Rent. to offer renters an ideal home-finding experience. Rent. exists to help people find the perfect place. Rent. is operated by Rent Group Inc., a subsidiary of Redfin Corporation.

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

