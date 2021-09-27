Home Business Wire Rent-A-Center Reopens Store in Lawton, Oklahoma
Rent-A-Center Reopens Store in Lawton, Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Chad Baxter, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Lawton an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The newly reopened Rent-A-Center store is located at 1222 NW Sheridan Road, Lawton, Okla., 72505, just right across the street from its previous location. To welcome Rent-A-Center back to the neighborhood, members of the Lawton community are invited to attend a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an 86” LG TV, valued at $1,999. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the newly reopened store will contribute $1,000 to the DeAngelo Williams Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on breast cancer research.

Rent-A-Center operates 42 locations in the state of Oklahoma. This Lawton location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter

Community Affairs Specialist

817-946-5257 (Cell)

CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com

