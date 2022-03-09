Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Covington, LA

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Ekaterina Armstead, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Covington an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1200 Business 190, Ste. 13, in Covington. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Covington community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Youth Service Bureau, a local organization dedicated to providing advocacy, counseling, education and intervention for at-risk youth and their families, helping them to reach their full potential.

Rent-A-Center operates 34 locations in the state of Louisiana. This Covington location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

