Home Business Wire Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Covington, LA
Business Wire

Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Covington, LA

di Business Wire

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Ekaterina Armstead, and her sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Covington an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1200 Business 190, Ste. 13, in Covington. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Covington community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m. CST, and the public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86” Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to the Youth Service Bureau, a local organization dedicated to providing advocacy, counseling, education and intervention for at-risk youth and their families, helping them to reach their full potential.

Rent-A-Center operates 34 locations in the state of Louisiana. This Covington location will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter

Community Affairs Specialist

817-946-5257 (Cell)

CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com

Articoli correlati

Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces New Capabilities to Help Customers Defend Against Cyber Attacks and Accelerate App Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
Introducing Expanded Data Integrations, Faster Indexing Speeds, and More Efficient Storage Utilization Introducing new prebuilt detections and data source integrations...
Continua a leggere

Guidewire Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Earnings--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022. “Our...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Business Wire