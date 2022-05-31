Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico

BARRANQUITAS, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Jorge Sepulveda-Matos, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Barranquitas an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 2 Calle Barcelo, Ste 204 in Barranquitas. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Barranquitas community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. AST. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65” Samsung (TU7000 4K UHD HDR SMART TV). To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Fundación Gloria Esther Alvelo Inc., a local organization dedicated to create a sustainable society by building homes for people living in less-favored areas and participating in community development programs.

Rent-A-Center operates 33 locations in the Puerto Rico. This Barranquitas location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

