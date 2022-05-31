Home Business Wire Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico
Business Wire

Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico

di Business Wire

BARRANQUITAS, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Jorge Sepulveda-Matos, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Barranquitas an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 2 Calle Barcelo, Ste 204 in Barranquitas. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Barranquitas community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. AST. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 65” Samsung (TU7000 4K UHD HDR SMART TV). To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Fundación Gloria Esther Alvelo Inc., a local organization dedicated to create a sustainable society by building homes for people living in less-favored areas and participating in community development programs.

Rent-A-Center operates 33 locations in the Puerto Rico. This Barranquitas location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Contacts

Shenekqual “Nikki” Carter

Community Affairs Specialist

817-946-5257 (Cell)

CommunityAffairs@rentacenter.com

Articoli correlati

Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Open Automate 2022 in Detroit Next Monday

Business Wire Business Wire -
John to share unique goal-setting and achievement strategies, followed by keynotes from General Motors, Boston Dynamics, and work strategist...
Continua a leggere

Tiller Launches New Personal Finance Service for Excel, Partners on Exclusive Offer for Microsoft 365 Subscribers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tiller’s personal finance service now offers a full suite of tools for customers to manage their financial lives with...
Continua a leggere

ARRI’s ALEXA 35 Camera Arrives as a Cutting Edge, Makes You Go Wow; More Info at B&H

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARRI’s new ALEXA 35 camera makes you go wow, yet evolved 4K camera system with stunning images, and a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Shark Tank’s Daymond John to Open Automate 2022 in Detroit Next Monday

Business Wire