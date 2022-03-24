Home Business Wire Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the Second Quarter...
Business Wire

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 for the Second Quarter of 2022

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 22, 2022, to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2022.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

