Renowned Marketing Leader Gail Tifford Joins True Search Consumer Practice as Partner

HADDONFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True, the fastest-growing global platform of innovative talent management products and services, announced today it has appointed global marketing executive Gail Tifford as a partner in the True Search Consumer practice.

Tifford is a widely recognized trail-blazing executive in the marketing and media industries. She spent more than 20 years at Unilever building their diverse portfolio of brands in the age of digital disruption. After Unilever, she served as Global Chief Brand Officer at WW (Formerly Weight Watchers), where she led the worldwide marketing and branding strategy, which transformed the company from weight loss to a global wellness brand. During her tenure, she built the brands’ unified marketing, content, e-commerce and consumer product capabilities.

Tifford will officially join True in September and apply her marketing expertise and innate leadership ability to connect executives with innovative tech-forward companies.

“Gail deeply understands that accelerated business growth and sustained performance rely on having the right talent in the right roles. After decades of leading diverse teams, she’s not only an industry expert, but she’s also a natural connector of people. It’s her superpower,” said Todd Zangrillo, partner and True Consumer Practice Lead. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Gail over the years and I’m thrilled to now welcome her as a colleague. She brings an energy and passion that complement True’s culture and she’ll be an invaluable advisor to both our internal team, and to the world-class clients and executives we work with every day,” Zangrillo added.

“Joining True is a natural progression of the work I’ve done throughout my career. I’ve always believed that people are an organization’s most valuable asset and the key to unlocking growth,” said Tifford. “This also comes at a point in my personal and professional life where focusing on people is my first priority. I realized I could have an impact at one company – or, with True, I could help make a difference at hundreds,” Tifford concluded.

Tifford is a co-founder of #SeeHer, the leading global advocacy group for increasing the accurate portrayal of girls and women in media and advertising. For her work pioneering #SeeHer, in 2019, she was presented the first Marketer for Change Award from Gloria Steinem and the esteemed Women’s Media Center. She also serves on the board and is chair of Nominations and Governance Committee of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) and a board member of Open Farm Pet. A true advocate for change, she also serves as an advisor to the Child Mind Institute.

Tifford received her B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School.

