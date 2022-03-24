Renovi Launches Virtual Stores for DKNY, Diageo and GM Motors During Metaverse Fashion Week

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Decentraland–Renovi has today announced the design and creation of seven virtual stores for leading companies from across the fashion, drinks, and motor industries – all launching at Decentraland Fashion Week.





The companies, which include DKNY, Phygicode by WyldFlwr, GM Motors, Lion, Taste of the Future, Prive Porter, and Charles and Keith, are all showcasing their products and brands, during the largest virtual fashion show of its kind.

Taking place from 24 to 27 March, Decentraland Fashion Week is expected to see a record number of visitors to the platform.

It will consist of four days of runway shows, fashion experiences, pop-up shops, and afterparties, featuring a mix of luxury labels and digital brands.

Renovi has developed bespoke stores, designed Metaverse appropriate logos and branding, and created novel internal spaces. It has collaborated with Threedium who have designed digital wearables which enables fashion brands to promote their new products to the Decentraland audience.

As part of the show, DKNY is offering avatars a unique, immersive experience for this virtual retail expo – themed around its spring 2022 campaign theme “Do Your Thing.” The campaign reinforces values intrinsic to the brand’s ethos – individuality and self-expression, both encouraged and reinforced in the metaverse.

CHARLES & KEITH’s eye-catching booth will display their icons of the season: the candy-coloured Koa shoulder bag, and playful tie-up Alex sandals. Explore the brand’s beautiful campaign visuals and try on digital wearables akin to a physical store experience. The brand will also be giving out complimentary Koa bag and Alex sandals wearables to the first 1000 visitors to their booth; Back in the real world, twenty exclusive micro Koa bags are also up for grabs through a social media contest.

Privé Porter is taking a leap into the metaverse by issuing authentication NFTs of its rare and exclusive handbags. For the first time, buyers of these authentic, coveted, collectible luxury assets will be available for sale in the metaverse.

GM will showcase the latest electric vehicle innovation and signal the beginning of a new era for the GM brand, highlighting the electric and vibrant look that represents the future of General Motors.

“Taste of the Future” is Diageo’s test and learn space to explore the next generation of virtual brand experiences. It will feature experiences such as virtual socializing, exclusive cocktail serves, iconic custom virtual wearables & exclusive mixology kits to try at home. All are available within the branded plaza.

PHYGICODE, a metaverse consortium and brand incubator, is launching its first phygital brand offering with festival wear brand, Wyld Flwr. Featuring a digital capsule collection inspired by Wyld Flwr’s physical line, “PHYGICODE x WYLD FLWR” showcases the extraordinary talent of Trinidad & Tobago in physical and digital fashion.

Wyld Flwr draws inspiration from Trinidad Carnival and Burning Man, and aims to empower women to experience true freedom and self-expression, and affording financial independence to the women who manufacture the line

Andy Charalambous, co-founder, Renovi, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with some of the world’s leading brands to bring their vision to life in the Metaverse.

“We have worked hard to create some truly unique stores and spaces for the show.”

About Renovi

RENOVI is a leading Metaverse marketplace and design studio. Since its inception in 2021, it has received significant investment and endorsement from some of the world’s leading digital firms including GDA Capital, a leading digital asset firm; the Metaverse Group, the world’s first vertically integrated real estate company, Decentraland and Sandbox, two of the earliest metaverse platforms.

Contacts

Press:



Piers Zangana



piers.zangana@susacomms.com