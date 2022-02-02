Renovi Launches Biggest-ever Metaverse Competition for Architects and Designers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renovi, the first NFT marketplace created for architects and designers, is launching the biggest metaverse competition of the year – aiming to raise awareness of opportunities for architects and designers in the Metaverse.

As part of the ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’ competition, architects, designers and 3D developers will have the opportunity to win a suite of prizes across various categories – ranging from software, parcels of land in Decentraland, Renovi tokens to the value of $50k and further prizes to be announced.

Aimed at university students, and architectural & design professionals from all over the world, the competition will challenge entrants to create virtual infrastructure designs in categories including buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos and festival grounds.

The competition is designed to help raise awareness and show architects and designers how they can monetise their expertise in these up-and-coming virtual worlds, in addition to traditional industries they already serve.

Spread across ten categories, participants will have a chance to win a number of prizes including a parcel of land offered by the Decentraland Foundation, a share of $50,000 of Renovi tokens, as well as software subscriptions to key design tools and programmes donated by Threedium.

Winners will be chosen by judges and sponsors made up of leading figures in the architecture, design and crypto industries.

These include Stavros Zachariades from Squire and Partners, a leading globally recognised architectural firm; Oliver Lowrie from Ackroyd Lowrie, a UK-based architectural practice operating in the commercial and residential spaces; Hilary Lancaster from Fusion Interiors Group, a leading global hospitality design agency, Mike Charalambous from Threedium, a bleeding-edge 3D engine that creates immersive product experiences; and Professor Michail Georgiou from the University of Nicosia.

The company has partnered with leading digital asset firm GDA Capital, leading Metaverse Decentraland, and the Metaverse investment fund Metaverse Group.

The Metaverse Group, the world’s first vertically integrated real estate company, will also showcase the winning designs on the Metaverse Group’s property in Decentraland.

Co-founder at RENOVI, Andy Charalambous, said: “We are calling for all talented architecture students, 3D designers, game developers and metaverse enthusiasts to come join us for this unique Metaverse Build competition on the RENOVI platform.

“The Metaverse is coming and it will offer architects and designers a unique opportunity to showcase and monetise their work.”

*Competition dates: 31 January-31st March.

