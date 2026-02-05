Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Renesas--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Note 1)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Non-GAAP basis) (Note 2)

Three months ended

December 31, 2025 The year ended

December 31, 2025 Billion yen % of revenue Billion yen % of revenue Revenue 350.9 100.0 1,318.5 100.0 Gross profit 207.9 59.3 759.9 57.6 Operating profit 108.0 30.8 386.9 29.3 Profit attributable to owners of parent 90.0 25.7 329.3 25.0 EBITDA (Note 3) 127.8 36.4 464.1 35.2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (IFRS basis)

Three months ended

December 31, 2025 The year ended

December 31, 2025 Billion yen % of revenue Billion yen % of revenue Revenue 351.5 100.0 1,321.2 100.0 Gross profit 207.3 59.0 753.8 57.1 Operating profit 67.2 19.1 201.2 15.2 Profit (Loss) attributable to owners of parent 17.3 4.9 (51.8) (3.9) EBITDA (Note 3) 113.0 32.2 389.8 29.5

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP gross profit to IFRS gross profit and Non-GAAP operating profit to IFRS operating profit

(Billion yen) Three months ended December 31, 2025 The year ended

December 31, 2025 Non-GAAP gross profit 207.9 759.9 Non-GAAP gross margin 59.3% 57.6% Reconciliation items in non-recurring revenue (Note 4) 0.7 2.7 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment (0.1) (0.8) Stock-based compensation (0.6) (2.7) Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 5) (0.5) (5.4) IFRS gross profit 207.3 753.8 IFRS gross margin 59.0% 57.1% Non-GAAP operating profit 108.0 386.9 Non-GAAP operating margin 30.8% 29.3% Reconciliation items in non-recurring revenue (Note 4) 0.7 2.7 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment (26.0) (111.4) Stock-based compensation (8.0) (37.1) Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments (Note 5) (7.4) (39.9) IFRS operating profit 67.2 201.2 IFRS operating margin 19.1% 15.2%

(Note) 1. All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen. 2. Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes Non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results. 3. Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization. 4. Non-recurring revenue that the Group has determined should be excluded 5. “Other reconciliation items in non-recurring expenses and adjustments” includes the non-recurring items related to acquisitions and other adjustments as well as non-recurring profits or losses the Group believes to be applicable.

