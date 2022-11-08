Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth

– Establishment of Global Sales & Marketing Unit, Integrating Sales and Marketing Functions of Automotive and IoT & Infrastructure Businesses





– Appointment of Chris Allexandre as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit

– Appointment of Vivek Bhan as Co-General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit, Alongside Takeshi Kataoka

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#csmo–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new sales organizational structure and executive leadership team appointments to execute on its strategy and growth ambitions. The changes are designed to bolster Renesas’ leadership in embedded semiconductor solutions and serve as a solid foundation for future growth. The new executive team roles and the new organization will take effect January 1, 2023.

1. Integration of Sales and Marketing functions and appointment of Chris Allexandre as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO)

To better meet customer needs and bolster the company’s growth, Renesas will combine its sales and marketing functions of its two core business units: the Automotive Solution Business Unit (ABU) and the IoT & Infrastructure Business Unit (IIBU); to create a unified global sales organization.

The new Global Sales & Marketing Unit will provide a stronger and simpler operational backbone. This brings more value by accelerating cross-BU collaboration and contribution. It also allows Renesas to capitalize on the scale advantages by fostering cross selling opportunities and broader customer coverage.

Effective January 1, 2023, Chris Allexandre, currently Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing of IIBU, will become the company’s CSMO and Head of the new Global Sales & Marketing Unit.

Since joining Renesas from IDT in 2019, Chris has been instrumental in accelerating revenue growth of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure business. He was successful in expanding Renesas presence in new geographies, introducing winning combination solution offerings, and overhauling the sales and distribution channels.

In conjunction with the establishment of the new Global Sales & Marketing Unit, Chris’ responsibilities will encompass Renesas’ entire global sales team leadership. He will lead and align the global sales and marketing functions around the company’s go-to-market strategy to drive revenue growth across portfolios, customer segments and geographies.

“The combined sales organizational model we are unveiling today is critical to our growth strategy. It will make us more agile and competitive and drive new and existing customer growth through operational efficiencies,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing, IoT & Infrastructure Business Unit of Renesas. “As Renesas embarks on the next phase of growth, advancement and scale, I am excited to lead a world-class organization focused on delivering more solutions to more customers and enhancing our customer experience and engagement at both our automotive and IoT & Infrastructure customers.”

See the attachment for a brief biography of Chris Allexandre.

2. Appointment of Vivek Bhan as Co-General Manager of Automotive Solution Business Unit

Vivek Bhan has been appointed Co-General Manager of the Automotive Solution Business Unit (ABU), effective January 1, 2023. Vivek currently serves as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Manager of ABU, responsible for Renesas’ automotive analog and power (A&P) product business.

Vivek joined Renesas’ leadership team as Senior Vice President on August 31, 2021, following the completion of the Dialog acquisition. Vivek has a wealth of product and engineering leadership experience in the semiconductor industry. In his new role, Vivek will expand his responsibility to lead both automotive digital and A&P products. Vivek will also be responsible for formulating ABU’s mid-to-long term strategy, product roadmap and product execution and will be accountable for the ABU P&L and revenue growth.

Following this change, Takeshi Kataoka, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of ABU, will be leading the day-to-day management and operations of the automotive solutions business as Co-General Manager of ABU, alongside Vivek. This includes ensuring smooth and cost-effective manufacturing and supply chain management.

These changes to the automotive leadership team are designed to fully unlock the potential of the Renesas’ core automotive business by further increasing focus, agility and accountability.

Attachment

Brief Biography of Chris Allexandre

Mr. Allexandre serves as the Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Corporate Digital Marketing in the IoT an Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas Electronics Corporation. He has held his current role since July 2019. Previously, he held the post of Senior Vice President and Head of sales in both the Industrial Solution Business Unit and the Broad-based Solution Business Unit at Renesas, appointed in April 2019.

Prior to joining Renesas, he was IDT’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing in February 2017. A sales veteran with more than 20 years in the semiconductor industry, Mr. Allexandre’s experience covers analog mixed-signal products in the mobile, industrial, telecom, cloud, consumer and automotive markets. He has led sales organizations in the United States, France, Germany and China.

Prior to joining IDT, Mr. Allexandre worked for NXP as Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales for Mass Market and Global Distribution. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain at Fairchild Semiconductors. Prior to Fairchild, he held various positions at Texas Instruments, up to Vice President of EMEA Regional Sales & Applications and Distribution.

Mr. Allexandre holds an MSc. in electrical engineering from the Institut Supérieur de l’Électronique et du Numérique (ISEN).

