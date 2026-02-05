Renesas Announces Consolidated Forecasts

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Renesas--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the consolidated financial forecasts for the three months ending March 31, 2026.

Renesas Group (“the Group”) reports its consolidated forecasts on a quarterly basis as a range because of the difficulty of forecasting full-year results with high accuracy due to the short-term volatility of the semiconductor market. Additionally, in order to provide useful information to better understand the Group’s constant business results, figures such as revenue, gross margin and operating margin are presented in the non-GAAP format, which excludes or adjusts the non-recurring items related to acquisitions and other adjustments including non-recurring expenses or income from the financial figures (GAAP, IFRS basis) following a certain set of rules. The gross margin and operating margin forecasts are given assuming the midpoint in the revenue forecast.

1. Consolidated forecasts for the three months ending March 31, 2026

(January 1, 2026 to March 31, 2026)

In millions of yen

Non-GAAP

Revenue Non-GAAP

Gross Margin Non-GAAP

Operating Margin Previous forecasts --- --- --- Forecasts as of February 5, 2026 367,500 to 382,500 58.5% 32.0% Increase (decrease) --- --- --- Percent change --- --- --- Reference: Corresponding period of the previous year

(January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025) 308,777 56.7% 27.1%

Note: Non-GAAP figures are calculated by removing or adjusting non-recurring items and other adjustments from GAAP (IFRS basis) figures following a certain set of rules. The Group believes non-GAAP measures provide useful information in understanding and evaluating the Group’s constant business results, and therefore forecasts are provided on a non-GAAP basis. This adjustment and exclusion include the amortization of intangible assets recognized from acquisitions, other PPA (purchase price allocation) adjustments and stock-based compensation, as well as other non-recurring expenses and income the Group believes to be applicable.

The consolidated forecasts for the three months ending March 31, 2026 are calculated at the rate of 154 yen per USD and 182 yen per Euro.

Refer to Renesas' earnings report “Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025” issued on February 5, 2026 for more details.

The statements with respect to the financial outlook of the Group are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. The Group cautions that actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements due to several important factors listed in the "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS)

The statements in this press release with respect to the plans, strategies and financial outlook of Renesas and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively “we”) are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by management of future performance. In many cases, but not all, we use such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “initiative,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “probability,” “project,” “risk,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. These statements discuss future expectations, identify strategies, contain projections of our results of operations or financial condition, or state other forward-looking information based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and industry, our future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, general economic conditions in our markets, which are primarily Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, products and services in the marketplace; ability to continue to win acceptance of products and services in these highly competitive markets; and fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar. Among other factors, downturn of the world economy; deteriorating financial conditions in world markets, or deterioration in domestic and overseas stock markets, may cause actual results to differ from the projected results forecast.

This press release is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither we nor our advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

